Amotekun Ekiti recruitment form portal – www.amotekun.ekitistate.gov.ng – The recruitment exercise by the Board of Ekiti State Security Network (Amotekun Corps) will commence on July 8, 2020 – Apply here!
Ekiti residents, from the ages of 18 to 60, with a minimum education of Primary School Leaving Certificate, should visit the website www.amotekun.ekitistate.gov.ng to download and fill the registration form and submit online at no cost.
Applicants are also advised to print their registration forms for record purposes.
Registration closes on July 28, 2020.
Candidates must possess:
- First School Leaving Certificate (FSLC)
- Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE)
- WAEC, NECO, GCE
- NABTEB / A’level
- National Diploma (ND)
- Higher National Diploma (HND)
- Bachelor Degree or it’s equivalent
- Birth certificate from church, LGA or hospital
- Certificate of identification
- Letter of recommendation
- Guarantors form to be filled and submitted;
- Other supporting documents
It is important to note that your rank will solely depend on your qualifications. The employment/recruitment procedures will involve selection of candidates with best qualifications/certificates.
After the job application, best candidates will be shortlisted for screening and training.
Note: Amotekun is a Yoruba word meaning Leopard. The security operatives will also be allowed to carry weapons (guns), backed by state and regional legislation.
HOW TO APPLY
If you are from any of the southwest states (Ogun, Osun, Lagos, Oyo, Ekiti or Ondo), application will be very easy for you.
While waiting for the activation of the online portal for applications, you can right now visit any Operation Amotekun Zonal office, or the HQ in Ibadan to obtain the registration form.
Important Notice: Anyone from the southwest states (male/female) is eligible to apply.
NOTE: The management of the Operation Amotekun have stated that over 2000 security personnel slot, including male and female, are open to be filled. Also remember, the academic and experience levels in your application will determine your cadre.
ON THE PROPOSED ₦13,500 PAY
Some existing local security associations have rejected it, and rather proposed that the southwest Governors consider a ₦50,000 start at least for approved candidates for the job.
What do you think? Let’s know in the comments.
