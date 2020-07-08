Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

National Directorate of Employment Recruitment – 2020 NDE Form: NDE Registration – National Directorate of Employment Recruitment is currently open for Nigerian citizens. Interested applicants can purchase the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) 2020 recruitment Application Form online – Apply here!

Before applying, you need to know the application process. This is why in this post, I will guide you on how to apply for the NDE recruitment and also provide you with the necessary requirements.

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) was founded in November 1986 but fully began operations in January 1987. NDE was created to battle unemployment in Nigeria, and for that reason, the Federal Government of Nigeria created a portal called Jobsforall.

Jobsforall was created for online registration in order to accumulate recent data of unemployed Nigerian graduates, employers, and skills providers. The aim of creating this portal was to motivate the directorate to serve as a clearinghouse connecting job seekers with existing vacancies in the public and private sector.

Application Requirements

Three (3) credit grades in WASC /SSCE including Maths, English and two (2) other relevant subjects; or National Examination Council (NECO)/General Certificate of Education (GCE) Ordinary Level with passes in four (4) subjects obtained at one sitting or five (5) subjects obtained at two sittings including English Language.

B.Sc, HND, NCE, OND in any discipline from a recognized institution.

National Diploma (ND) obtained from a recognized institution. National Certificate of Education (NCE) from a recognized institution; or General Certificate of Education (Advanced Level) in two (2) subjects obtained at one sitting or three (3) subjects obtained at two sittings.

Additional Requirements

Ability to work with basic computer packages (e.g. Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc.)

Geographical mobility within and outside Nigeria.

Have adequate problem-solving skills.

Male or female between the ages of 18 – 35.

Good at scriptwriting, creative writing, and analytical writing.

Ability to undertake self-tutorship.

How to Apply for NDE Recruitment

Application for NDE recruitment can be done in two ways; Online and Offline Application.

Online Application:

To apply for National Directorate of Employment job recruitment online, simply go to the NDE Recruitment Portal: and follow the procedures on the portal.

NDE Recruitment Portal

Offline Application:

To apply for National Directorate of Employment job recruitment offline, go to the National Directorate of Employment State headquarters in your state of origin. Then submit the required documents to the manager. Note that the online submission is currently ongoing.

If you have any problems with National Directorate of Employment (NDE) online registration, please make use of this LINK https://nde.gov.ng/contact/ and the NDE Headquarter Office Address below for further inquiries.

NDE Headquarter Office,

Plot 1529 Nouakchott Street,

Wuse District, Zone 1,

Abuja- FCT, Nigeria