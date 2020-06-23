Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

University of Benin, UNIBEN Departmental Cut Off Marks for 2020/2021 – Searching for the best UNIBEN Official Cut off Mark 2020? We’ve got you covered. Here on this page, I will be sharing with you, UNIBEN Cut off Marks for the 2020/2021 academic session. The management of University of Benin (UNIBEN) wishes to inform all interested applicants, that the JAMB official cut off marks for 2020/2021 academic session has been released and published by the academic institution – Download Post-Utme past questions here!

Please take note that this is also the same as the University of Benin, UNIBEN post-UTME cut off marks for admission.

Using this medium, I would love to inform the general public, that the University of Benin (UNIBEN) Has released the Post UTME Cut off Mark 2020/2021 Departmental Cut off Mark.

All interested candidates should take note, that there are certain things they’re required to know, before being admitted to study in any of the courses in any university. One of the major reasons why candidates failed getting admitted into the University of BENIN, is because they didn’t score up to the school cut off mark.

Before anything, take note that you are expected and it’s required of you to meet the required cut off mark for the school, and the courses itself.

Another major puzzle most students faced, is that some will reach the UNIBEN Cut off marks for JAMB, but failed woefully in reaching the cut off marks for their course/department. Take note that it is very easy to obtain admission if one has met the required cut off mark for admission into a particular course.

What is Cut Off Mark?

A cut off mark is an agreed score which is usually set by a body (In Nigeria’s case, JAMB) to govern the admission of candidates into a particular institution. Cut off Mark is usually the basics/meter which is used in admitting students into the department of study. This score is usually accredited to candidates based on their performance in the examination set by the governing body. To be admitted into UNIBEN, please take note that you must score above 200 in JAMB, and surpass the school Post UTME score.

However, for students who have scored above the required cut off mark, they will be given admission and are usually a score higher than those who scored the exact cut off mark. So if you want to be admitted into UNIBEN, you should score above 200 in JAMB, and your post UTME score should be higher than the required score.

UNIBEN JAMB Fixed Post UTME Cut off Mark

Several students are asking questions like: I scored 200 and above, but I was not given admission to study my desired course. Yes, this is because you didn’t score up to the school’s required Post UTME score.

The truth is that candidates with higher JAMB and post UTME scores are first considered for admission, before candidates who scored the exact cut off mark. In Nigerian tertiary institutions, the truth is that the higher your scores, the higher your chance of being admitted.

UNIBEN Departmental Cut off Mark

Before anything, I would love to point this fact out. The University of Benin does not have a specific cut off mark for courses. But this does not mean that any candidate who selected the school during their jamb registration as the preferred institution and scored below 200 will be granted access to write the UNIBEN Post Utme exam.

Candidates who scored a minimum of one 200 in JAMB UTME examination are automatically qualified to apply for admission into any of their chosen courses.

However, due to the high number of students who are choosing UNIBEN as their preferred institution, the admission processes is competitive and the school is giving out admission to candidates based on their JAMB score and O’level grades.

Below are courses offered in the university as well as their cut off mark;

Faculty Course of Study Screening Cut of Mark AGR BACHELOR OF AGRICULTURE (AGRIC ECONS) 200 AGR BACHELOR OF AGRICULTURE (ANIMAL SCIENCE) 200 AGR BACHELOR OF AGRICULTURE (CROP SCIENCE) 200 AGR BACHELOR OF AGRICULTURE (FISHERIES) 200 AGR BACHELOR OF AGRICULTURE (SOIL SCIENCE) 200 AGR BACHELOR OF FORESTRY & WILDLIFE 200 ART B. A (LINGUISTICS) 200 ART B.A (LINGUISTICS AND EDO LANGUAGE) 200 ART BACHELOR OF ARTS (ENGLISH & LITERATURE) 200 ART BACHELOR OF ARTS (FINE AND APPLIED ARTS) 200 ART BACHELOR OF ARTS (INTER. STUDIES) 205 ART BACHELOR OF ARTS (PHILOSOPHY) 200 ART BACHELOR OF ARTS (RELIGIOUS STUDIES) 200 ART BACHELOR OF ARTS FOREIGN LANGUAGES 200 ART BACHELOR OF ARTS (HISTORY) 200 ART BACHELORS OF ART (MASS COMMUNICATION) 210 ART BACHELORS OF ART (THEARTER ARTS) 200 BMS B.SC. ANATOMY 200 BMS B.SC. MEDICAL BIOCHEMISTRY 200 BMS B.SC. NURSING SCIENCES 215 BMS B.SC. PHYSIOLOGY 200 BMS B.SC. PHYSIOTHERAPY 220 BMS MEDICAL LABORATORY SCIENCE 200 DEN BACHELOR OF DENTAL SURGERY 200 EDU ADULT EDUCATION PROFESSIONAL ECONOMICS AND STATISTICS 200 EDU ADULT EDUCATION PROFESSIONAL ENGLISH AND LIT 200 EDU ADULT EDUCATION PROFESSIONAL GEOGRAPHY 200 EDU ADULT EDUCATION PROFESSIONAL POL SCI AND PUB ADMIN 200 EDU B.A. (ED) ENGLISH & LITERATURE 200 EDU B.A. (ED) FINE & APPLIED ARTS 200 EDU B.A. (ED) FRENCH 200 EDU B.A. (ED) HISTORY 200 EDU B.A. (ED) RELIGIOUS STUDIES 200 EDU B.SC (ED) HUMAN KINETICS 200 EDU B.SC (ED) LIBRARY INFORMATION SCIENCE 200 EDU B.SC(ED) ADULT EDUCATION PROFESSIONAL 200 EDU B.SC(ED) AGRICULTURE EDUCATION 200 EDU B.SC(ED) BIOLOGY 200 EDU B.SC(ED) BUSINESS EDUCATION 200 EDU B.SC(ED) CHEMISTRY 200 EDU B.SC(ED) COMPUTER 200 EDU B.SC(ED) EDUCATIONAL MANAGEMENT (ECONOMICS) 200 EDU B.SC(ED) EDUCATIONAL MANAGEMENT (POL SCIENCE) 200 EDU B.SC(ED) ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION 200 EDU B.SC(ED) GEOGRAPHY 200 EDU B.SC(ED) HEALTH EDUCATION 200 EDU B.SC(ED) HOME ECONOMICS EDUCATION 200 EDU B.SC(ED) INDUSTRIAL TECHNICAL EDUCATION 200 EDU B.SC(ED) MATHEMATICS 200 EDU B.SC(ED) PHYSICAL EDUCATION 200 EDU B.SC(ED) PHYSICS 200 EDU B.SC(ED) POLITICAL SCIENCE 200 EDU B.SC(ED) SOCIAL STUDIES 200 EDU B.SC. (ED) EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION 200 EDU B.SC.(ED) ECONOMICS & STATISTICS 200 ENG BACHELOR OF ENGINEERING (CHEMICAL) 215 ENG BACHELOR OF ENGINEERING (CIVIL) 210 ENG BACHELOR OF ENGINEERING (COMPUTER) 210 ENG BACHELOR OF ENGINEERING (ELECT/ELECT) 215 ENG BACHELOR OF ENGINEERING (MECHANICAL) 220 ENG BACHELOR OF ENGINEERING (PETROLEUM) 200 ENG BACHELOR OF ENGINEERING (PRODUCTION) 200 ENG BACHELOR OF ENGINERRING (STRUCTURAL) 200 EVS B.SC. ARCHITECTURE 200 EVS B.SC. ESTATE MANAGEMENT 200 EVS B.SC. QUANTITY SURVEYING 200 EVS B.SC. SURVEYING AND GEO-INFORMATICS 200 LAW BACHELOR OF LAWS 205 LSC B.SC PLANT BIOLOGY AND BIOTECHNOLOGY 200 LSC BACHELOR OF SCIENCE (ENVIROMENT) 200 LSC BACHELOR OF SCIENCE (MICROBIOLOGY) 210 LSC BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN ANIMAL AND ENVIRONMENTAL BIOLOGY 200 LSC BACHELOR OF SCIENCE LAB TECHNOLOGY 200 LSC BACHELOR OF SCIENCE(BIOCHEM) 210 LSC DOCTOR OF OPTOMETRY 210 MED BACHELOR OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY 220 MGS B.SC ENTREPRENEURSHIP 200 MGS B.SC. ACTUARIAL SCIENCE 200 MGS B.SC. INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS AND PERSONNEL MANAGEMENT 200 MGS B.SC. INSURANCE 200 MGS B.SC. MARKETING 200 MGS BACHELOR OF SCIENCE (ACCOUNTING) 220 MGS BACHELOR OF SCIENCE (BUSINESS ADMIN.) 220 MGS BACHELOR OF SCIENCE, BANKING & FINANCE 210 PHA DOCTOR OF PHARMACY 215 PSC BACHELOR OF SCIENCE (CHEMISTRY) 200 PSC BACHELOR OF SCIENCE (GEOLOGY) 200 PSC BACHELOR OF SCIENCE (MATHEMATICS) 200 PSC BACHELOR OF SCIENCE(COMPUTER SCIENCE) 210 PSC BACHELOR OF SCIENCE(INDUSTRIAL CHEMISTRY) 200 PSC BACHELOR OF SCIENCE(INDUSTRIAL MATHEMATICS) 200 PSC BACHELOR OF SCIENCE(INDUSTRIAL PHYSICS) 200 PSC BACHELOR OF SCIENCE(MATHEMATICS AND ECONS) 200 PSC BACHELOR OF SCIENCE(PHYSICS) 200 PSC BACHELOR OF SCIENCE(PURE & APPLIED MATH) 200 SSC B.SC. SOCIAL WORK 200 SSC BACHELOR OF SCIENCE (ECO. & STATISTICS) 210 SSC BACHELOR OF SCIENCE (GEO. & REG. PLANN.) 200 SSC BACHELOR OF SCIENCE (SOC. & ANTHRO.) 200 SSC BACHELOR OF SCIENCE(POL. SCI & PUB. ADM) 205 SSC BACHELOR OF SCIENCE(PUBLIC ADMINISTARTION) 200

UNIBEN Nature of Admission Screening

The University of Benin is one of the most sought-after institutions in Nigeria, according to JAMB Index. This academic institution holds her admission screening exercises within a week or couple of weeks, but not in a day. The number of applicants seeking for admission into UNIBEN is too big. Uniben post UTME screening usually comes in two phases.

It is advisable that all candidates who applied to study in the school, are to proceed for the pre-screening exercise once it has been announced.

Required Documents For UNIBEN Post UTME

The school does not require much, only two documents are required for the school pre-screening exercise.

Your SSCE result,

JAMB registration print out.

It’s of utmost importance that a candidate arrives early and locate his/her screening venue early. Candidates will be screened on the JAMB scores and their SSCE result before allowed to participate.

The second phase of the screening is after the UNIBEN admission lists have been released. Candidates whose name appeared on the merited admission list will be invited for another screening exercise.

Documents Required During Admission Process

Original copies of their educational qualifications (Statements of Results/Certificates).

N/B: Cases of awaiting results will NOT be accepted.

Real Birth Certification/Age Declaration.

A letter of good conduct from your Village Head or a responsible member of your community/or civil servant not below Grade Level 10 or equivalent in the private sector.

Certificate of Local Government of origin; Notification of admission status slip

UNIBEN Address and Locations

There are so many persons searching for the UNIBEN contacts, including Email address and phone numbers, here is it. The University of Benin is located in the heart of the town of Benin, Ogogugbo, Benin City, Nigeria.

You can reach out to the institution through the school official email address at [email protected] or 07098805057.

If you have any question, please don’t hesitate to use the comment box an share it with us.