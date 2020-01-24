Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Updated guide on How to Apply for Iceland Student Visa in Nigeria – There’s no need guessing. You are reading this article to know how to apply for Iceland student visa in Nigeria. If you are worried about the application, don’t be. Just like Iceland tourist visaapplication, applying for Iceland student visa in Nigeria isn’t rocket science. Use the tips discussed in this guide for a successful application – Apply here!

What is Iceland Student Visa in Nigeria?

Before sharing the steps for visa application, it pays that you understand the relevance of Iceland Student visa for your trip.

Iceland student visa is the type of visa which is awarded to aspiring students. You can apply for Iceland student visa to study for more than 90 days. If your program is under 90 days then you can apply for Iceland tourist visa in Nigeria instead.

Before you have the freedom to stay in Iceland for more than three months, you have to apply for a residence permit. This permit lets you remain in Iceland until the end of your study.

Why You Should Study In Iceland in Nigeria

It’s Socially Open

If you want to expand your horizons and make your stay a worthwhile experience, there’s no place you would rather be than Iceland. It is the home of one of the world’s most diverse populations. This can be attributed to the country’s commitment to religious and sexual tolerance, progressive laws and gender equality.

Iceland claimed the 4th position in the 2015 Social Progress Index. What earned her this title is the tolerance of her citizenry; the access to higher education in country; the support for human rights and so much more.

Also, Iceland is one of the world’s most peaceful and sustainable places.

The Landscapes

The Mid-Atlantic Ridge location in Iceland makes it a unique destination no matter the season. The grand glaciers, bubbling hot springs, geothermal lakes, brooding volcanoes and the open green meadows. These are just a few of the landscapes you will love to lay your eyes on during your study in Iceland.

The country goes a great length to preserve its beautiful scenery. Being a world leader in sustainability and conservative management, Iceland is the home of the largest national park in Europe. The totality of her electricity is derived from renewable sources. This is why Iceland is a popular destination for studying educational programs in renewable energy and sustainability. International students in Iceland School of Energy have the privilege of learning firsthand about renewable energy development and technology.

Moreover, Iceland is known for its never ending summer. Institutions like Bifrost University offer summer courses for students. They offer various programs that will also give you time to enjoy and cherish the landscape throughout the four seasons. Another thing about Iceland landscape is its proximity to European destinations.

Arts and Culture Abound

Arts and culture thrive in Iceland. Exciting community of artists and musicians has wriggled their way into the hearts of art and music lovers in Iceland. If you love music or art, get ready to be impressed. You would particular love ‘Of Monsters and Men’ as well as other music bands.

Amazing festivals like the ‘Reykjavik Arts Festival’, ‘DesignMarch’ and the ‘Reykjavik International Film Festival’ can also help you connect with the Icelandic culture.

And if you are studying arts, music or film-making, these experiences can help you grow faster and deeper. Especially when Iceland Academy of Arts offers world-class programs in dance, music and theater – among others.

Nigerian Students in Iceland

Nigerian students abound in Iceland. Among all the countries in Europe, Iceland is one of the most chosen study destination for Nigerian students. You are going to find associations and communities of Nigerians you can join in Iceland.

With all of the things to do, learn and see in Iceland, it’s no wonder that more and more Nigerian students visit Iceland to bag their certificates. As it stands, almost two percent of Iceland’s student body is Nigerian and the number continues to grow. A compelling factor for this trend is that Iceland is one of the countries which still offer free tuition in public universities for all students.

Who Can Apply For Iceland Student Visa in Nigeria?

Before you are eligible to apply for Iceland student visa, you must have secured an admission in a reputable institution in Iceland. Getting admission into an institution in Iceland is not difficult. You just have to visit your preferred institution’s website to get all the information you need.

What Are Iceland Student Visa Requirements in Nigeria?

You will need the following documents to apply for Iceland student visa:

1- Schengen student visa application form.

2- Letter of admission you received from your chosen institution which should contain your resumption and graduation date and also the amount of tuition fees you are require to pay.

3- If you are given a scholarship, you must provide the letter of sponsorship from the body that awarded the scholarship to you.

4- Your international passport which should have a validation of 6 months at least.

5- Two passport photographs. Your photograph dimensions should be of 35 x 45 mm standard size. Iceland Visa photograph requirements also include that the background is white and it has 80% face coverage.

6- Your international passport and National ID card photocopies (if you have).

7- Proof of reserved traveling flight tickets, bearing airline and travel date. Embassies wouldn’t be responsible for loss of money if your visa application is refused or cancelled. Therefore, you should not book actual traveling tickets before applying for the student visa. So, if you’re wondering how you can reserve your flight before getting your visa, here’s good news for you. Reserve a flight ticket today.

8- Medical insurance proof. During your study, there is always a chance that you can get injured or sick. That is why; the medical insurance is given so much importance during the visa application process to Iceland. When you opt for a medical insurance policy for visa, make sure that it is valid in all the Schengen countries and it covers up to 30,000 EUR. Get your medical insurance today. Click here

9- Proof of hotel reservations and accommodation. You should make arrangements for your arrival in Iceland. The embassy needs to see that you have an arrangement in place. So, you can either stay at a hotel or stay at your relative/friend’s place for the meantime (if you have any) before you find accommodation. Also, your institution may have arranged an accommodation for you. If would stay at a friend’s or relative’s place, you should submit an invitation letter from them, along with sponsorship proof. If not, a hotel accommodation is fine. Click here to reserve your hotel now.

10- Proof of subsistence, bank statements from past three months with a signature and seal from the same bank.

11- Cover Letter. You also need to write a cover letter explaining your itinerary and purpose of study. Get your cover letter here

12- Police clearance, showing that you are a law-abiding Nigerian citizen.

13- Previous certificates and/or transcript from previously attended institutions.

How to Apply For Iceland Student Visa in Nigeria: Step By Step

1- Secure an Admission

Without an admission into a School in Iceland, you cannot apply for the student visa. The best practice for securing an admission is to send your application to several schools. Iceland has about seven universities and several other higher educational institutions to choose from.

2- Gather All Documents

Fill the application form duly and correctly. Get your supporting documents and get ready for submission at Vfs global center.

3- Submit Application/Attend Interview

Once you submit your application, you should prepare for an interview at the Embassy of Denmark in Abuja. You have to appear in person (just as you must for application submission) as you’d need to verify the biometric data you provided during application submission. Vfs Global Limited would inform you if the embassy needs your attention.

4- Track Your Application

After the interview, you should track your application to know when to get your passport. You can track your application by click on the following link: https://goo.gl/udHxBf

5- Get Your Passport

You should pick up your passport immediately you can confirm that your passport is ready. And hopefully, you can fly to your dream destination to study.

How to Book Appointment for Iceland Student Visa in Nigeria

You do not have to book an appointment when applying for Iceland Student visa in Nigeria. You only have to visit the Denmark Visa Application Centre, handled by Vfs Global Limited, to present your application. Since the Embassy of Denmark manages Iceland visa application in Nigeria.

However, you could be invited for an interview at the Embassy of Denmark in Abuja. If this is the case, Vfs Global will contact you within five working days after your application submission.

FAQs on How To Apply For Iceland Student Visa in Nigeria

How much is Iceland student visa in Nigeria?

To know how much Iceland student visa fee cost, click here to use our visa fee calculator.

How can I get Iceland student visa application form?

To get Iceland student visa application form, you can click here

What is Iceland visa processing time in Nigeria?

The time estimated for application processing is 15 working days after application submission. The document verification process could lengthen the processing time.

Where is Iceland Embassies in Nigeria?

Iceland doesn’t have an embassy in Nigeria. But the Embassy of Denmark manages visa application on behalf of the Icelandic immigration authorities.

Conclusion

Iceland student visa application in Nigeria could be difficult. But you would experience an easy and fruitful application once you follow these tips. Apply for admission, gather the essential documents and apply for visa in good time.