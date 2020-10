Tokunbo Cars in Cotonou & Prices (2020)

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Before you rush out to buy a brand new vehicle out there, it is important to discover that used vehicles can offer you as much as you can expect, or even much more. There are plenty of quality used vehicles out there that are nice in appearance.

Prices of Tokunbo Cars in Cotonou, Republic of Benin

In this post, we will take a look at prices of cars in Cotonou. We will consider prices of various brands. Please note that the prices listed below are not constant as there are changes in prices of vehicles often. Factors like currency exchange rate, condition of the vehicle, fuel mileage and other similar factors affect the variation in prices.

Prices of Toyota Cars in Cotonou

Toyota Corolla

2000 – 2002: N900, 000 – N1.2 million

2003 – 2005: N1.5 million – N2.4 million

2006 – 2008: N2.4 million – N3 million

2009 – 2012: N3.5 million – N4.5 million

2013 – 2015: N5 million – N6.8 million

Toyota Camry

1997 – 2001: N1.1 million – N1.4 million

2002 – 2006: N1.5 million – N2.3 million

2007 – 2011 (Muscle): N2.7 million – N4 million

Toyota Avensis

2000 – 2003: N1.2 million – N1.5 million

2004 – 2007: N2.1 million – N2.7 million

2008 – 2009: N3.3 million – N4.5 million

2010 – 2013: N5 million – N6 million

Toyota 4runner

2000 – 2002: N1.8 million – N2.2 million

2003 – 2005: N2.5 million – N3.2 million

2006 – 2009: 5 million – N5 million

2010 – 2012: N7 million – N8.3 million

Toyota Avalon

2000 – 2004: N1.5 million – N1.95 million

2005 – 2008: N2.7 million – N3.4 million

2009 – 2012: N4.5 million – N6.7 million

Toyota Matrix

2003 – 2005: N1.7 million – N2.3 million

2006 -2008: N2.2 million – N2.8 million

2009 – 2012: N3.1 million – N4.4 million

Toyota Highlander

2001 – 2004: N2 million – N3 million

2005 – 2007: N3 million – N3.7 million

2008 – 2012: N5.3 million – N7.5 million

2013 – 2015: N7 million – N10 million

Toyota Hiace

2004 – 2008: N2.7 million – N4.2 million

2009 – 2012: N4.4 million – N6.5 million

Toyota Land Cruiser

2000 – 2004: N2.3 million – N2.7 million

2005 – 2007: N3 million – N4.5 million

2008 – 2012: 3 million – N9 million

2014 – 2016: N10 million – N17 million

Toyota Yaris

2000 – 2005: N1.2 million – N1.9 million

2006 – 2010: N2 million – N3 million

2010 – 2012: N3 million – N3.75 million

Toyota Prado

2002 – 2005: N3 million – N3.75 million

2006 – 2009: N4.5 million – N6 million

2010 – 2012: N7.4 million – N10 million

2013 – 2016: N11 million – N20 million

Toyota RAV 4

2001 – 2005: N1.8 million – N2.3 million

2006 – 2009: N2.5 million – N3.5 million

2010 – 2012: N4.5 million – N6.1 million

Toyota Sienna

2000 – 2003: N1.3 million – N1.7 million

2004 – 2007: N1.6 million – N2.7 million

2008 – 2010: N3.4 million – N5 million

2011 – 2012: N5 million – N6.9 million

Toyota Tundra

2000 – 2006: N2.4 million – N3.6 million

2007 – 2012: N3.7 million – N7.2 million

Toyota Venza

2009 – 2012: N5 million – N8 million

Prices of Honda Cars in Cotonou

Honda Accord

2003 – 2005 (End of Discussion): N1.65 million –N2.2 million

2006 – 2007 (Discussion Continues): N1.9 million – N2.5 million

2008 – 2012 (Evil Spirit/Anaconda): N2.8 million – N3.5 million

Honda City

2003 – 2005: N1.05 million – N1.3 million

2006 – 2007: N1.5 million – N1.8 million

2008 – 2011: N2 million – N2.7 million

Honda Civic

2001 – 2005: N1.2 million – N2 million

2006 – 2011: N1.95 million – N3 million

Honda CRV

2002 – 2006: N1.8 million – N2.4 million

2007 – 2012: N3.3 million – N4.6 million

Crosstour

2010 – 2012: N5 million – N7.5 million

Pilot

2003 – 2005: N1.8 million – N2.5 million

2006 – 2008: N2.5 million – N3.9 million

2009 – 2012: N6 million – N7.3 million

Prices of Mercedes Cars in Cotonou

Mercedes Benz A-Class

A140: N1.3 million – N1.7 million

Mercedes Benz C-Class

C180, C200, C240, C320, 4Matic 2001 – 2004: N1.7 million – N2.6 million

C180, C200, C240, C320, 4Matic 2005 – 2007: N5.5 million – N7.5 million

C180, C200 Kompressor, C220, C230, C280, C350, 4Matic 2008 – 2012: N7.3 million – N9 million

Mercedes Benz E-Class

E240, E270 2000 – 2003: N1.7 million – N2.4 million

E350, E500, E550, 2004 – 2009: N3.5 million – N7.5 million

E200, E230, E250, E350, 2010 – 2012: N7 million – N11 million

Mercedes Benz G-Class

G Wagon (G55 AMG) 2000 -2006 :N15 million – N20 million

G Wagon 2007 – 2014: N30 million – N50 million

Mercedes Benz M-Class

ML 300, ML 320, ML350, ML 450, ML 500 2000 – 2005: N1.8 million – N2.3 million

ML 350 4MATIC, ML 550 4MATIC, 2006 – 2008: N3.5 million – N5 million

ML 350 4MATIC, ML 550 4MATIC, 2009 – 2011: N7 million – N10 million

Mercedes Benz S-Class

S280, S320, S420, S350, S430, S500, S600, S320 CDI, S55, S63, S65; 2000 – 2005: N4 million – N5 million

S250 CDI, S300, S350 (Blue EFFICIENCY, Blue TEC), S400 HYBRID, S450, S550 (500), S600, S320/S420 CDI, S63, S65; 2005 – 2012: N6 million – N13 million

Prices of BMW Cars in Cotonou

BMW 3 Series

2000 – 2005: N1.5 million – N2.2 million

2006 – 2011: N3 million – N7.8 million

BMW 5 Series

2000 – 2003: N1.7 million – N2.1 million

2004 – 2009: N3 million – N5.2 million

BMW 7 Series

2003 – 2008: N2.4 million – N5.5 million

BMW X3

2004 – 2010: N2.7 million – N4.2 million

BMW X5

2000 – 2006: N2.3 million – N4.5 million

2007 – 2011: N5 million – N7 million

BMW X6

2009 – 2012: N7 million – N11 million

Prices of Volkswagen Cars in Cotonou

Volkswagen Golf

Golf 3 1993 – 1998: N750, 000 – N900, 000

Golf 4 1998 – 2002: N1.2 million – N1.5 million

Golf 5 2003 – 2008: N1.7 million – N2.2 million

Golf 6 2009 – 2012: N2.3 million – N2.7 million

Volkswagen Jetta

2000 – 2005: N900K – N1.5 million

2006 – 2010: N1.6 million – N2.5 million

2011 – 2012: N3.5 million – N4.2 million

Volkswagen Passat

1993 – 1996: N900K – N1.1 million

1997 – 2000: N1 million – N1.2 million

2001 – 2005: N1.3 million – N1.5 million

2006 – 2010: N2.1 million – N3 million

Prices of Nissan Cars in Cotonou

Nissan Almera

2001 – 2006: N1.1 million – N1.7 million

Nissan Altima

2002 – 2006: N1.4 million – N1.9 million

2007 – 2012: N2.7 million – N3.7 million

Nissan Maxima

2001 – 2003: N1.2 million – N1.4 million

2004 – 2008: N1.8 million – N2.5 million

2009 – 2012: 3 million – N4.5 million

Nissan Pathfinder/Infiniti QX4.

2000 – 2004: N1.7 million – N2.2 million

2005 – 2008: N3 million – N4.1 million

2009 – 2012: N5.5 million – N6.8 million

Nissan Primera

1998 – 2002: N850K – N1 million

2003 – 2005: N1.3 million – N1.9 million

2006 – 2008: N2.1 million – N2.7 million

Nissan Quest

2000 – 2003: N1.2 million – N1.4 million

2004 – 2009: N2 million – N3 million

Nissan Xterra

2000 – 2005: N1.8 million – N2.2 million

2006 – 2010: N2.7 million – N3.5 million

Nissan X-Trail

2002 – 2005: N1.7 million – N2.2 million

2006 – 2008: N2.8 million – N3.75 million

Prices of Ford Cars in Cotonou

Ford Focus

2000 – 2005: N1 million – N1.2 million

2008 – 2011: N2 million – N3.3 million

Ford Escape

2001 – 2004: N1.4 million – N1.8 million

2005 – 2007: N1.8 million – N2.3 million

2008 – 2012: N2.4 million – N4.1 million

2013 – 2016: N7 million – N10 million

Ford Explorer

2001 – 2005: N2.2 million – N2.5 million

2006 – 2011: N3 million – N5 million

Prices of Land Rover Cars in Cotonou

LR3 (Discovery)

2005 – 2010: N3.7 million – N6 million

LR4

2010 – 2012: N7.5 million – N11 million

Range Rover

2003 – 2007: N5.3 million – N6 million

2008 – 2012: N9 million – N15 million

2014 – 2016: N40 million – N50 million

Range Rover Sport

2006 – 2008: N6 million – N10 million

2009 – 2012: N13 million – N20 million

Range Rover Evoque

2011 – 2012: N8 million – N12 million

Prices of Peugeot Cars in Cotonou

Peugeot 307

2003 – 2005: N1.1 million – N1.5 million

2006 – 2010: N2.1 million – N3 million

Peugeot 406

2000 – 2008: N1.2 – N1.5 million

Peugeot 407

2000 – 2005: N1.7 million – N2.1 million

2006 – 2010: N2.7 million – N4.2 million

Peugeot 607

2000 – 2005: N2 million – N2.3 million

Prices of Kia Cars in Cotonou

Kia Cerato

2004 – 2009: N1.45 million – N2.2 million

2010 – 2012: N2.5 million – N3.2 million

Kia Rio

2001 – 2005: N1 million – N1.3 million

2006 – 2011: N1.5 million – N1.6 million

Kia Picanto

2005 – 2012: N1 million – N1.5 million

Kia Sportage

2004 – 2010: N1.9 million – N2.8 million

2011 – 2012: N4 million – N5 million

Kia Sorento

2003 – 2005: N2 million – N2.5 million

2006 – 2009: N2.5 million – N3 million

2010 – 2012: N4.2 million – N6 million

Prices of Hyundai Cars in Cotonou

Hyundai Accent

2005 – 2011: N1.6 million – N2.4 million

Hyundai Elantra

2001 – 2006: N1.1 million – N1.6 million

2007 – 2010: N2.2 million – N2.6 million

2011 – 2012: N3.6 million – N4 million

Hyundai Santa-Fe

2001 – 2006: N1.6 million – N2.5 million

Hyundai Sonata

2000 – 2005: N1 million – N1.5 million

2006 – 2010: N1.6 million – N2.3 million

Prices of Lexus Cars in Cotonou

Lexus RX

RX 300 1999 – 2003: N1.7 million – N2.1 million

RX 330 2004 – 2006: N3.5 million – N4.5 million

RX350 2007 – 2009: N5.5 million – N7 million

Lexus GX

GX 470 2003 – 2006: N4.5 million – N5 million

GX 470 2007 – 2009: N6 million – N8 million

Lexus LX