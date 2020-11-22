How much do Nigerian police officers earn: Nigeria Police Salary Structure (New Salary Scale) – The Nigeria police force has the duty of enforcing law in Nigeria. They are the principal law enforcement agency in Nigeria. As at today, they have up to 371,800 men and officers – you can become a Nigerian police officer by applying for available jobs by clicking here now.
The federal government has plan in the pipeline to increase their number to 650,000. This means there is plan to add up to 280,000 to their present number. The organization is very large and it is sure to grow bigger in time.
The Nigeria police have 36 commands spread across Nigeria with each command being located at each state in Nigeria. These 36 commands are grouped into 12 different zones. And the 12 zones are controlled by 7 different administrative organs. As at today, the Nigeria police is headed by IGP Ibrahim Idris.
The Nigeria police was established in 1930. They were formerly divided into two, which were the Southern Nigeria Police and the Northern Nigeria Police.When the Nigeria Police was formed, it was started by officers from Imo State. The Police are generally responsible for Internal Security.
As at today, the Nigeria police has up to 2,000 police stations spread across Nigeria. The Nigeria Police has exclusive jurisdiction all over Nigeria. Several arms of the Nigeria Police had been developed over time.
Some of them are Administrative arm, Anti-Fraud Section, The Central Criminal Registry, Special Anti-Robbery Squad, X-Squad, General Investigation, Special Fraud Unit, Legal Section, Forensic Science Laboratory, Interpol Liaison, Homicide, Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, Force Intelligence Bureau, DCI Kaduna Annex and Counter Terrorism Unit.
There is also the Police Mobile force. This unit was established to counter riot across Nigeria and it is under the control of the Inspector General of Police. There are up to 12 MOPOL commands across Nigeria. The 12 units have up to 52 police mobile squadron and they are spread across the 36 states of Nigeria.
They support the customs services, immigration and prison. Headquarters of the Nigeria Police is located at Louis Edet House, Abuja. The 7 commands are located at Ogun, Lagos, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Gombe and Adamawa. Their website is at http://www.npf.gov.ng/.
In this write-up, you will learn about salaries of different ranks in the Nigeria police force.
Senior Assistant Inspector-General
He is the most senior officer before the Deputy Inspector General of police and he is being paid as stated below:
His salary per month amounts to N711,498
This means his Annual Salary will be a total of N8,537,976
The Deputy Inspector General
He is the senior to the Assistant Inspector General of Police mentioned above and he is to be paid as stated below
His Salary per month amounts to N546,572.73
His Annual Salary on the other hand, amounts to a total of N6,558,872.76
Assistant Inspector General of Police
This officer is also a very senior officer to the Commissioner of Police and he is being paid on grade 15 step 6. His take home pay is as stated below:
His total salary per month amounts to N499,751.87
His annual salary on the other hand, amounts to a total of N5,997,022.44
Commissioner Of Police on Grade 15 (step6)
This officer is senior to the Commissioner Of Police on Grade 15 (step1) and his salary is as described below:
His salary per month amounts to 266,777.79
While his annual salary amounts to 3,201,333.48
Deputy Commissioner Of Police On Grade 14 (step7)
This officer is senior in rank to the Deputy Commissioner Of Police On Grade 14 (step1) and he is paid as described below:
His salary per month amounts to N242,715.65
While his annual salary amounts to a total of N2,912,587.8
Assistant Commissioner Of Police Grade 13 (step10)
He is senior in rank to the Assistant Commissioner Of Police Grade 13 (step1) and his salary is described below:
His salary on monthly basis is N183,185.73
This means his annual salary will be a total of N2,198,228.73
Chief Of Superintendent Of Police On Grade 12 (step8)
This police officer is senior to the Chief Of Superintendent Of Police on Grade 12 (step1) and his take home pay is described below:
His salary per month amounts to N172,089.06
His salary per annum on the other hand, amounts to N2,065,068.72
Superintendent Of Police on Grade 12 (ste p1)
This officer is senior to the Superintendent Of Police On Grade 11 (step 10) and the amount he is being paid is described below:
His salary per month amounts to N172,089.06
His salary per annum on the other hand, amounts to N2,065,068.72
Superintendent Of Police On Grade 11 (step 10)
This police officer is senior to the Superintendent Of Police On Grade 11 (step1) and the amount he is paid is described below:
His total salary per month is N187,616.69
His total annual salary is however, a total of N2,065,068.72
Superintendent Of Police On Grade 11 (step1)
This police officer is senior to the Deputy Superintendent Of Police on Grade 10 (step10) d he is being paid the amount described below:
His salary per month is 161,478.29
On the other hand, his total annual salary amounts to 1,937,739.48
Deputy Superintendent Of Police on Grade 10 (step10)
This Police officer is senior to the Deputy Superintendent Of Police On Grade 10 (step1) and his salary is stated below:
His salary per month amounts to 170,399.69
His annual salary on the other hand, amounts to 2,044,796.28
Deputy Superintendent Of Police On Grade 10 (step1)
This police officer is Senior to the Assistant Superintendent Of Police On Grade 09 (step10) and he is being paid as described below.
His salary per month amounts to 148,733.29
In the same vein, his annual salary amounts to 1,784,799.48
Assistant Superintendent Of Police On Grade 09 (step10)
This police officer is senior to the Assistant Superintendent Of Police On Grade 09 (step1) and the amount he is being paid is described below:
His total salary per month amounts to N156,318.39
He is however paid an annual salary of N1,875,820.68
Assistant Superintendent Of Police On Grade 09 (step1)
This police officer is a senior officer to the Assistant Superintendent Of Police On Grade 08 (step10) and the amount he is being paid is described below:
His salary per month amounts to N136, 616.06
In total, his annual Salary amounts to N1,639,392.72
Assistant Superintendent Of Police On Grade 08 (step10)
He is a Senior officer to the Assistant Superintendent Of Police On Grade 08 (step1) and the amount he is being paid is described below:
His salary per month amounts to N144,152.07
His annual Salary on the other hand, amounts to N1,729,824.84
Assistant Superintendent Of Police On Grade 08 (step1)
This police officer is senior in rank to Cadet Inspector On Grade 07 (step10) and the amount he is being paid is described below:
His salary per month amounts to a total of N127,604.68
On the other hand, his total salary for a year is N1,531,256.16
Cadet Inspector On Grade 07 (step10)
He is a Senior officer to Cadet Inspector On Grade Level 07 (step1) and he is being paid as described below:
His salary per month is N87,135.70
This means his annual salary will be N1,045,628.4
Cadet Inspector On Grade Level 07 (step1)
He is a senior officer to Sergeant Major On Grade 06 (step 10) and the salary he is being paid is described below:
His salary per month amounts to N73,231.51
While his total annual Salary amounts to N878,778.12
Sergeant Major On Grade 06 (step 10)
He is a senior officer to A Sergeant Major On Grade 06 (step 1) and he is being paid as described below:
His salary per month amounts to N62,204.88
His annual Salary on the other hand, amounts to N746,458.56
Sergeant Major On Grade 06 (step 1)
This police officer is Senior to Police Sergeant On Grade 05 (step 10) and he is being paid the total amount described below.
His salary per month amounts to N55,144.81
His annual salary on the other hand, amounts to N661,737.72
Police Sergeant On Grade 05 (step 10)
This police officer is a Senior officer to Police Sergeant On Grade 05 (step1) and he is being paid the amount described below:
His salary per month amounts to N55,973.84
His annual salary on the other hand, amounts to N671,686.08
Police Sergeant On Grade 05 (step1)
This police officer is Senior to Police Corporal On Grade Level 04 (10) and the amount he is being paid is described below:
His salary per month amounts to N48,540.88
His annual salary on the other hand, amounts to N582,490.56
Police Corporal On Grade Level 04 (10)
He is a senior officer to Police Corporal On Grade 04 (1) and he is being paid the sum of money described below as salary:
His salary per month amounts to N51,113.59
His annual salary therefore, amounts to N613,365.08
Police Corporal On Grade 04 (1)
He is a senior officer to Police Constable Grade Level 10 and he is being paid the sum of money described below as salary.
His salary per month amounts to N44,715.53
His annual salary amounts to N536,586.36
Police Constable Grade Level 03
He is a Senior officer to Police Constable Grade Level 10 and he is being paid the sum of money described below as salary:
His salary per month amounts to N43, 293.80
His annual salary on the other hand, amounts to N519,525.6
Police Constable Grade Level 10
This police is senior to the least rank in the Nigeria Police Force, which is Police Recruit and he is being paid the amount described below.
On monthly basis, he receives a salary of N51,113.59
On annual basis, his salary amounts to N613,363.08
Police Recruit
This police officer is the least rank in the Nigeria Police Force and he is being paid as described below:
His salary per month amounts to N9,019.42
His total annual Salary on the other hand, is N108,233.
