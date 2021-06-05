List of Stanbic IBTC bank Routing Number, sort codes and branches in Nigeria

June 5, 2021 Ezekiel Enejeta BANKING

List of Stanbic IBTC bank Routing Number, sort codes and branches in Nigeria – This article is about List of Stambic IBTC Bank Sort Code and branches in Nigeria. The sort code is a number which is usually identifies both the bank and the branch where an account is held. the sort code identifies the bank. The sort code is usually used when transferring funds from one account in one bank branch to another branch of the bank or another bank.

Sort code for all Stanbic IBTC bank  branches in Nigeria – Sort Code listed by City & State.

Here is a list of all Stanbic IBTC Bank codes in Nigeria – Stambic IBTC Bank

 

S/N SORT CODES  BRANCH
1 221150014 IDEJO
2 221150027 ALLEN AVENUE
3 221150030 NNAMDI AZIKIWE
4 221150043 OFFIN ROAD
5 221150072 AWOLOWO ROAD
6 221150108 MARTINS STREET
7 221150124 APAPA
8 221150137 ADETOKUNBO ADEMOLA
9 221150218 MUR. MOHAMMED AIRPORT
10 221150221 TINCAN
11 221150234 NPA ACCOUNT BLOCK
12 221150289 TRADE FAIR
13 221150302 ALAUSA
14 221150357 MURI OKUNOLA
15 221150360 IKEJA 3 (OBA AKRAN AVENUE)
16 221150386 BALOGUN BUSSINESS ASS.
17 221150399 IDUMAGBO AV.
18 221150182 ALABA
19 221150111 SURULERE
20 221180149 AKURE
21 221190168 IBADAN (GBAGI)
22 221190265 IWO ROAD
23 221290372 ILE IFE
24 221190401 IBADAN MAIN
25 221170418 ABEOKUTA
26 221040496 BENIN CITY
27 221230057 ABA
28 221230293 ABA MARKET
29 221210080 PORT HARCOURT
30 221210271 PORT HARCOURT AIRPORT
31 221020173 ONITSHA
32 221240241 WARRI
33 221010345 UYO
34 221100446 OWERRI
35 221070424 CALABAR
36 221250503 ENUGU
37 221120060 KANO
38 221110096 KADUNA
39 221080155 ABUJA GARKI
40 221080252  ABUJA MAIN
41 221110193 ZARIA
42 221050318 MAKURDI
43 221200320 JOS
44 221060337 MAIDUGURI
45 221140435 ILORIN
46 221220452 SOKOTO
47 221030480 BAUCHI
48 221090514 YOLA
49 221130461 KATSINA
50 221160473 MINNA
51 221159522 HEAD OFFICE
52 221150551 AFRIBANK ST
53 221080579 ABUJA III
54 221150593 TOYIN ST
55 221150629 APAPA II
56 221210637 PH OLU-OBASANJO
57 221150645 LAGOS
58 221120659 KANO
59 221080663 ABUJA
60 221210679 PORT HARCOURT
61 221150687 IKEJA
62 221150690 IKOTA




