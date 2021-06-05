List of Stanbic IBTC bank Routing Number, sort codes and branches in Nigeria – This article is about List of Stambic IBTC Bank Sort Code and branches in Nigeria. The sort code is a number which is usually identifies both the bank and the branch where an account is held. the sort code identifies the bank. The sort code is usually used when transferring funds from one account in one bank branch to another branch of the bank or another bank.
Sort code for all Stanbic IBTC bank branches in Nigeria – Sort Code listed by City & State.
Here is a list of all Stanbic IBTC Bank codes in Nigeria – Stambic IBTC Bank
|S/N
|SORT CODES
|BRANCH
|1
|221150014
|IDEJO
|2
|221150027
|ALLEN AVENUE
|3
|221150030
|NNAMDI AZIKIWE
|4
|221150043
|OFFIN ROAD
|5
|221150072
|AWOLOWO ROAD
|6
|221150108
|MARTINS STREET
|7
|221150124
|APAPA
|8
|221150137
|ADETOKUNBO ADEMOLA
|9
|221150218
|MUR. MOHAMMED AIRPORT
|10
|221150221
|TINCAN
|11
|221150234
|NPA ACCOUNT BLOCK
|12
|221150289
|TRADE FAIR
|13
|221150302
|ALAUSA
|14
|221150357
|MURI OKUNOLA
|15
|221150360
|IKEJA 3 (OBA AKRAN AVENUE)
|16
|221150386
|BALOGUN BUSSINESS ASS.
|17
|221150399
|IDUMAGBO AV.
|18
|221150182
|ALABA
|19
|221150111
|SURULERE
|20
|221180149
|AKURE
|21
|221190168
|IBADAN (GBAGI)
|22
|221190265
|IWO ROAD
|23
|221290372
|ILE IFE
|24
|221190401
|IBADAN MAIN
|25
|221170418
|ABEOKUTA
|26
|221040496
|BENIN CITY
|27
|221230057
|ABA
|28
|221230293
|ABA MARKET
|29
|221210080
|PORT HARCOURT
|30
|221210271
|PORT HARCOURT AIRPORT
|31
|221020173
|ONITSHA
|32
|221240241
|WARRI
|33
|221010345
|UYO
|34
|221100446
|OWERRI
|35
|221070424
|CALABAR
|36
|221250503
|ENUGU
|37
|221120060
|KANO
|38
|221110096
|KADUNA
|39
|221080155
|ABUJA GARKI
|40
|221080252
|ABUJA MAIN
|41
|221110193
|ZARIA
|42
|221050318
|MAKURDI
|43
|221200320
|JOS
|44
|221060337
|MAIDUGURI
|45
|221140435
|ILORIN
|46
|221220452
|SOKOTO
|47
|221030480
|BAUCHI
|48
|221090514
|YOLA
|49
|221130461
|KATSINA
|50
|221160473
|MINNA
|51
|221159522
|HEAD OFFICE
|52
|221150551
|AFRIBANK ST
|53
|221080579
|ABUJA III
|54
|221150593
|TOYIN ST
|55
|221150629
|APAPA II
|56
|221210637
|PH OLU-OBASANJO
|57
|221150645
|LAGOS
|58
|221120659
|KANO
|59
|221080663
|ABUJA
|60
|221210679
|PORT HARCOURT
|61
|221150687
|IKEJA
|62
|221150690
|IKOTA
- List of Fidelity bank sort codes and branches in Nigeria
- List of Diamond Bank Branches and sort codes in Nigeria
- Why Amaechi’s 8 Years as Rivers Governor Was not a Waste
- Stanbic IBTC unveils first 24-hour self-service digital branch
- PDP leadership: Makarfi group heads to Supreme Court
- ‘Jaiz bank’s loan profile is very healthy’
- PDP Merely Presenting APC Rejects As Defectors – Rivers APC
- Rivers Police foil bank robbery, loose personnel
- Ease of doing business: 24-hour Company Registration Process now possible – CAC
- NAFDAC Shuts Down 10 Illegal Sachet Water Factories In Rivers
GOOD DAY SIR/MA
HAVE YOU HELD ABOUT RICH CONNECT TRUST INVESTMENT…?
RICH CONNECT TRUST INVESTMENT is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in ( 45 Minutes ) after Registrations
RICH CONNECT PACKAGES
N20,000——N40,000
N40,000——N80,000
N50,000——N100,000
N100,000—–N200,000
N150,000—–N350,000
N300,000—–N600,000
N200,000—–N400,000
N400,000—–N800,000
N500,000—–N1,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45mins of Your Registeration
INTRODUCTION
RICH CONNECT TRUST Investment is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Okafor Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
07046246360
ITS SIMPLE HERE!!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 100k within 25mins we make profit of 300k then send 200k to you then profit 100k This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly
Contact Mrs. GOODLUCK TIMOTHY
07046246360
NOTE:- YOU GET CREDITED BACK IN LESS THAN 45 MINUTES.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem.
GOOD DAY SIR/MA
HAVE YOU HELD ABOUT LAVITA TRUST INVESTMENT…?
LAVITA TRUST INVESTMENT is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in ( 45 Minutes ) after Registrations
LAVITA PACKAGES
N20,000——N40,000
N40,000——N80,000
N50,000——N100,000
N100,000—–N200,000
N150,000—–N350,000
N300,000—–N600,000
N200,000—–N400,000
N400,000—–N800,000
N500,000—–N1,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45mins of Your Registeration
INTRODUCTION
LAVITA TRUST Investment is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
09068834101
ITS SIMPLE HERE!!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 100k within 25mins we make profit of 300k then send 200k to you then profit 100k This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly
Contact FUMI BLESSING
09068834101
NOTE:- YOU GET CREDITED BACK IN LESS THAN 45 MINUTES.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem Thanks.
*GOOD DAY MA/SIR*
Have you had about *LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT* ? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME
lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45 min) after registration
LAVITA PACKAGES
₦10,000——–₦20,000❌❌❌
₦20,000——–₦40,000
₦40,000——–₦80,000
₦50,000——–₦100,000
₦100,000——₦200,000
₦200,000——₦400,000
₦400,000——₦800,000
₦800,000——₦1,600,000
₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration.
INTRODUCTION
Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
CONTACT NAME:- ELIZABETH TINA
HOT LINE:+2349036369810
ITS SIMPLE HERE !!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 20k within 45mins we make profit of 60k then send 40k to you then profit 20k. This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly.
https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=2349036369810&text=Am_in_interested_in_lavita_ricca_investment_how_do_i_register
Note:you get credited in less than 45mins.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem. ? ? ?