Jamb Portal 2021: How to check Jamb Results here – jamb.org.ng/efacility

Jamb Portal 2021: How to check Jamb Results – [jamb.org.ng/efacility]: The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has started releasing the results for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

To check the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations results, candidates are expected to obtain a” JAMB result checker card” with their UTME registration number.

The 2021 UTME began on Thursday, 11th April, across various accredited CBT centres in Nigeria.

How to check JAMB result

Step 1: Go to JAMB UTME e-Registration Portal: https://www.jamb.org.ng/efacility

Step 2: Enter your details (correct email address and password), log in and click on the box ”Check 2021 UTME Examination Results”.

Step 3: Your exam score will be displayed or shows ”You Do Not Have Any Result Yet.”

Some candidates will first receive their results via the email and their mobile numbers used for the exam registration.

Note: Should you see message ”You do not have any result yet”, don’t panic. Most candidates who have written their exams one to three days earlier are expected to see their results online. Just keep checking.

See the Release status of JAMB 2021 results below:

Date Exam Result Status 19th June 2021 JAMB UTME 2021 Results to be Released 20th June 2021 JAMB UTME 2021 Results to be Released 21st June 2021 JAMB UTME 2021 Results to be Released 22nd June 2021 JAMB UTME 2021 Results to be Released 23rd June 2021 JAMB UTME 2021 Results to be Released 24th June 2021 JAMB UTME 2021 Results to be Released 25th June 2021 JAMB UTME 2021 Results to be Released 26th June 2021 JAMB UTME 2021 Results to be Released 27th June 2021 JAMB UTME 2021 Results to be Released 28th June 2021 JAMB UTME 2021 Results to be Released 29th June 2021 JAMB UTME 2021 Results to be Released 30th June 2021 JAMB UTME 2021 Results to be Released 1st July 2021 JAMB UTME 2021 Results to be Released 2nd July 2021 JAMB UTME 2021 Results to be Released 3rd July 2021 JAMB UTME 2021 Results to be Released

Jamb Results Checkers – Results of UTME Candidates

On this note, all 2021 UTME candidates who are yet to check their results due to network problem, wrong email address and password, etc should keep checking.

“You Do Not Have Any Result Yet” Jamb Candidates

Important Notice: Only Candidates, who have written their examination 1 to 3 days before are expected to see their results online but if you see the message “You Do Not Have Any Result Yet”, please keep checking every day.