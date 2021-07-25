MoonFarmer token (MFM) set to launch cross-chain NFT marketplace on Binance Smart Chain – Non-fungible Tokens (NFTs) have been able to withstand market volatility ever since cryptocurrencies slide into bearish sentiments since May, some NFT tokens have been on a role lately – auxi infinity, flow dapper Labs, My defi pet have all recorded double digit growth last week.

A new cross-chain NFT marketplace called SpaceNFT, the new decentralized NFT Marketplace developed by MoonFarmer Team and built on the Binance Smart Chain Network is set to launch today Sunday July 25 with the aim of bringing the interoperability of Cross-chain into NFTs.

SpaceNFT Multiple features empower creators, artists and traders to generate (with cost-effective 100 times better than the classic NFT Marketplaces currently in circulation), trade, auction and discover rare digital assets and crypto collectibles.

SpaceNFT users can earn NFTs by staking coins on MoonFarmer, Buy, sell, auction and discover rare digital items and crypto collectibles.

MoonFarmer token (MFM) have begun trading on Pancakeswap after raising 1,500BNB on Unicrypt and have since recorded over 100% gain according to data obtained from Coingecko; MFM have Total Supply of 1quadrillion with a current marketcap of $1.5m.

More features of MoonFarmer token

Auto Liquidity Pool – 5% of every transaction contributes towards automatically generating liquidity that goes into Pancakeswap

Earn $BNB by holding MoonFarmer – 5% of every transaction is redistributed to all $MFM holders, the more you hold more you can claim

NFT Marketplace – The NFT Marketplace provides you the opportunity to create, sell, purchase, bid on, collect, trade, showcase rare digital items and crypto collectibles

RFI Static Rewards – 1% of every transaction is taken and redistributed to all MoonFarmer holders. The burn address is also a holder thus each transaction helps defiate the supply.

Inbuilt Anti-Whale Mechanism – Transacition (Sell/Buy) that trade more than 0.1% of the total supply will be rejected. Whales who make transfer (between 2 wallets) that is larger than 0.1% of the total supply will be charged 1BNB.

Highly Secured – All Initial Liquidity Provided will be locked will Unicrypt. The contract is Trustless for Moonfarmer community.

Claim Dapp – Moonfarmer BNB Reward Dapp allow our holders to claim daily BNB rewards based on MFM holding. The dashboard calculate automatically based on the BNB reward pool size the claimable amount and provide the Disruptive transfer functionality as well as the Statistic.