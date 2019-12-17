Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Seme Customs Command seizes petrol, narcotics, others with N1.5b DPV – The Seme Area Command of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), on Monday announced the seizure of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) worth N7,697,299.00. Also seized were narcotics worth N37,874,400.00. These seizures were made between January and November this year.

The Customs Area Controller of Seme Command, Comptroller Mohammed Uba Garba, disclosed that within the period of eleven months, the Command’s anti-smuggling operations yielded a total of 1,302 seizures with a duty paid value (DPV) of N 1,578,825,136.00.

Included in the seizures are 28,180 bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice, with DPV plus levy of N777,735,270.00; 140x50kg of Sugar with DPV of N588,000.00; 62 units of used vehicles and means of conveyance with DPV of N220, 435,130.00; 1, 100 bales of used clothing and 101 sacks of used clothing with DPV of N70,173,465.00; 185 sacks of shoes, bags, belt, slippers both new and used with DPV of N27, 600, 704.00; 1,539x6yard, 30x7yard, and 16x6yard of textile materials and wrappers with DPV of N10,521,475.00; 5,489 cartons of frozen poultry products with DPV of N49,401, 000.00; 397x25ltrs, 9x10ltrs and 37x5ltrs of vegetable oil with DPV of N138,620,396.00; 2,109x25ltrs of premium motor spirit (PMS) with DPV of N7,697,299.00; 14, 955 items of general merchandise with DPV of N234, 390 597.00; and 1992 parcels of hard drugs and narcotics with DPV of N37,874,400.00.

Garba attributed the harvest of seizures recorded during the period under review to the strategic policy measures put in place to tackle the menace of smuggling, irregular migrations and other trans-border crimes.

He further reiterated his commitment to ensuring that smuggling business becomes unattractive through vigorous community and public enlightenment, sensitisation on the dangers of smuggling and its impact on the economy and national security.

Similarly, the command said it collected the sum of N4, 941, 393, 548. 90 from January till date, representing 76% of its annual allotted target of N 6, 506, 588, 275. 31 into the Federation account.