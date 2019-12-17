Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

State govt finally begins absorbing N-Power beneficiaries into civil service – This is good news for the beneficiaries of federal government intervention program, the N-Power, especially pioneer participants because latest news reaching us is that some state governments have started absorbing them into the civil service.

Recall that this medium had earlier reported that some state government are considering the option of giving N-Power beneficiaries permanent employment into various state universal basic education board (SUBEM)

According a source who pleaded anonymity, education officials in the state were considering possible conversion of N-Teach volunteers into permanent staff in the state civil service.

“There is strong indication that existing N-Power teacher volunteers will be given priority attention in the ongoing teachers recruitment exercise in the state”, the source who is N-Teach beneficiary in Awka told CNR Nigeria.

When asked to give details of the ‘indication’, the source said he was not authorized to speak on this issue.

Well, right now this is nolonger speculation as Cross River State SUBEB has taken the lead in the process by promoting about 70 N-power beneficiaries into permanent staff.

Even N-power have acknowledged this in a tweet earlier today; “It has come to our notice that Cross River State SUBEB has employed 76 N-Power beneficiaries”

“Good job Cross River State and Congratulations to the beneficiaries”.

It has come to our notice that Cross River State SUBEB has employed 76 N-Power beneficiaries. Good job Cross River State and Congratulations to the beneficiaries. pic.twitter.com/OIeYyS9302 — N-Power (@npower_ng) November 11, 2019

Also it is important to note that a lot of recruitment into SUBEB is currently ongoing in many states, follow the link below to apply now –

If you are N-Power participant in any state currently recruiting into SUBEB the good news now is that you stand a better chance of getting the job.