Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Breaking: Court Orders Mohammed Adoke To Be Remanded In EFCC cell For 14 Days – The request of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to remand former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Mohammed Adoke for 14 days pending investigation has been granted by a high court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Maitama, Abuja

The request of an ex-parte motion moved by the EFCC’s lawyer, Fatima Mustapha has been granted by Justice Othman Musa, the court’s sitting vacation judge.

The judge declared that “Application to remand the suspect in EFCC custody for 14 days pending investigation is granted,”.