Breaking: Court Orders Mohammed Adoke To Be Remanded In EFCC cell For 14 Days

December 20, 2019 Sam Gabriel NEWS

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/  to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Mohammed Adoke
Mohammed Adoke

Breaking: Court Orders Mohammed Adoke To Be Remanded In EFCC cell For 14 Days – The request of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to remand former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Mohammed Adoke for 14 days pending investigation has been granted by a high court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Maitama, Abuja

The request of an ex-parte motion moved by the EFCC’s lawyer, Fatima Mustapha has been granted by Justice Othman Musa, the court’s sitting vacation judge.

The judge declared that “Application to remand the suspect in EFCC custody for 14 days pending investigation is granted,”.

Do you need high paying jobs in Nigeria? If yes Submit your CV here and stand a chance of landing your dream job!




Do you need high paying jobs in Nigeria? If yes Submit your CV here and stand a chance of landing your dream job!

Download all job past questions & answers here to get ahead of others in getting that your dream job – Download here now!

FREE ADVERTS FOR NEW USED PRODUCTS HERE
About Sam Gabriel 202 Articles
Samson Gabriel a graduate of mass communication from Auchi Polytechnic, he is a passionate writer with experience in radio scrip writing. He brings his experience from the broadcast media into play here as he continues to enjoy his passion as a journalist. He can be contacted via whats-app on: +234701105670

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.