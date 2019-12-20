Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

supplementary Shortlisted Candidates for Nigerian Army 79RRI Trades/Non Tradeswomen – Download PDF List on http://armyrecruitment.ng– The Nigerian Army 79 Regular Recruit Intake Trades/Non Tradeswomen names of candidates successful is out online – View full list here!

Did you apply for the Nigerian Army 79RRI Recruitment Exercise as a Trades/Non Tradeswomen? if yes then you are on the right page, all candidates who applied as Trades/Non Tradeswomen are to stay on this page and see the names of successful candidates.

How to Check Nigerian Army Trades/Non Tradeswomen Shortlisted Candidates.

If you want to see your name on the list, kindly read this post carefully and you will see the instruction on how to check your name.

Trades/Non Tradeswomen candidates can follow the below steps in order to access the names of candidates shortlisted for the below states on armyrecruitment.ng.

To check for your name, kindly visit >> http://armyrecruitment.ng

Select your state from the list of states.

Proceed to view the names of shortlisted candidates.

Date of Screening

Don’t forget that the screening is scheduled to commence from 8th of December, 2019. all shortlisted candidates who are going to participate in the screening exercise are to get the Nigerian Army Recruitment Past Questions & Answers PDF 2019/2020.