Breaking: Jigawa state Assembly member dead in Dubai

Breaking: Jigawa state Assembly member reported dead in Dubai – ‎A Jigawa state house of assembly member Alhaji Mohammed Adamu Fagen Gawo‎ representing Babura/Garki state constituency was reprted dead at a Dubai hospital today (tuesday).

The All Progressives Congress ( APC) party state chairman Alhaji Habibu Sara said the member who was a former permanent secretary foreign affairs ‎was said to have died due to severe leg pains he has been nursing for quite some time.

Habibu Sara who spoke to the Sun on phone confirmed the assembly members death stating that he had earlier spoken with him from the hospital in Dubai at around 2 pm.

He said the death was a cruel shock to the. His family and the entire state.

The deceased is currently serving a second term as member in the state house of assembly.