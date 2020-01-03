NSCDC Recruitment Screening Date 2019/2020 – Check Civil Defence Screening Date

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

NSCDC Screening Date 2019 | Nigeria Civil Defence Recruitment – Did you apply for the ongoing Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Nationwide Recruitment? If you are one those many Nigerians that applied for the Nigeria Civil Defence Recruitment Exercise then this post is for you – See shortlisted here!

In this article, we will be discussing the NSCDC Screening of Applicants for the Nigeria Civil Defence Recruitment 2019 for all the candidates that applied successfully.

If you have not applied for the Civil Defence recruitment exercise on the NSCDC official portal ( www.cdfipb.careers) yet, kindly do so as the deadline is on Saturday, 7th September, 2019. This closing date might not be extended.

When is NSCDC Recruitment Screening Date for 2019 Civil Defence Recruitment.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) will conduct a screening exercise for all the candidates that applied for various positions in the ongoing Civil Defence Recruitment.

Kindly Note: The Screening Date of Applicants for the NSCDC (Civil Defence) Recruitment exercise is yet be announced.

Candidates Eligible for NSCDC Recruitment Screening Exercise.

The NSCDC Screening Exercise is only for candidates who successfully submitted their application online through the official recruitment portal >> www.cdfipb.careers.