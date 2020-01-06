Ikeja Electric (IKEDC) Recruitment form portal 2020 – ikejaelectric.com

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) massive Graduate Recruitment 2020 – Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) – Buoyed by a mission to redefine customer experience and be the provider of choice wherever energy is consumed, the Ikeja Electric (IE), Nigeria’s largest power distribution network, came into existence on November 1st, 2013 following the handover of the defunct Power Holding Company Of Nigeria (PHCN) to NEDC/ KEPCO Consortium under the privatization scheme of the Federal Government of Nigeria – Apply here!

We are recruiting to fill the following positions below:

Job Title: Treasury / Accounts Officer

Location: Lagos

Job Type: Full time

Reporting To: Treasury / Financial Accounting & Reporting Specialist

Role Purpose

This role requires the ideal candidate to maintain and record financial transactions at business unit level.

Minimum Qualifications

This role requires a first degree or its equivalent diploma qualification in Finance & Accounts

Requires between 0 – 2 years relevant work experience with advanced/ extensive knowledge and mastery of relevant theories, principles and complex techniques gained through broad experience or special development

Job Title: Research & Product Development Supervisor

Location: Lagos

Job Type: Full time

Reporting To: Research & Product Development Lead

Role Purpose

Researching the energy market trends to ascertain customer needs for recommendation as a basis to identify opportunities for improved operations and revenue generation.

Undertaking periodic analysis for non-energy product development research, user acceptance tests (UATs), consumer surveys and consumer feedbacks

Minimum Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in: Science, Social Science, Business and Engineering

At least 3 years relevant work experience, from related sector / organization with relevant experience in research, marketing, product development and management.

Demonstrable understanding of the power sector.

Job Title: Vendor & Outsourcing Management Officer

Location: Lagos

Job Type: Full time

Reporting To: Vendor & Outsourcing Management Supervisor

Role Purpose

Provide support in managing third party partners in revenue generation, customer satisfaction and business strategy communication.

Assist in overseeing new franchisees and provides training and information on IE business policies and procedures.

Minimum Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines – Science, Social Science, Business & Engineering

At least 1 year relevant work experience, from related sector / organization with relevant experience in data analysis, customer management, experience and marketing.

Demonstrable understanding of the power sector.

Job Title: Internal Audit Officer

Location: Lagos

Job Type: Full Time

Reporting To: Audit Supervisor

Role Purpose

This role will be responsible for assisting the Audit Supervisor in day to day operations related to technical, commercial, and financial audits

Minimum qualifications

Ideal candidate MUST be a chartered accountant with relevant university degree or its equivalent in science or social science

Requires between 0-2 years relevant work experience with advanced/ extensive knowledge and mastery of relevant theories, principles and complex techniques gained through broad experience or special development.

Job Title: Head, Business Intelligence

Location: Lagos

Job Type: Full time

Reporting To: Chief Marketing Officer

Role Purpose

Provide business insights of Ikeja Electric customers data and technical assets as a basis to identify opportunities for improved operations and revenue generation

Identify potential business opportunities from non-energy related products from Ikeja Electric customer data and infrastructure.

Minimum Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines – Accountancy, Banking & Finance or other numerate discipline

At least 15 years relevant work experience, from related sector/ organization with relevant experience in data management and analytics

Demonstrable understanding of the power sector.

Job Title: Research & Product Development Officer

Location: Lagos

Job Type: Full time

Reporting To: Research & Product Development Supervisor

Role Purpose

Provide support in early stage research and product development concept and feasibility

Assist in planning, scoping and facilitating research experiments for and product development and business opportunities

Minimum Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines – Science, Social Science, Business & Engineering

At least 1 year relevant work experience, from related sector/ organization with relevant experience in data analysis, research and product development

Demonstrable understanding of the power sector

Job Title: Financial Accounting & Reporting Specialist

Location: Lagos

Job Type: Full time

Reporting To: Finance & Administration Manager

Role Purpose

The candidate is required to ensure compliance of financial audit and accounting policies within the business unit and undertaking.

Minimum Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in a Finance / Accounting / Commercial or Social Science discipline

Minimum 6+ years relevant work experience within a similar role

Must have a professional certification (ICAN/ACCA etc)

Job Title: GRID Metering- Specialist

Location: Lagos

Job Type: Full Time

Reporting To: GRID Metering- Lead

Role Purpose

The candidate is responsible for assisting GRID Metering Lead in coordinating installation activities at all grid levels, 132kV, 33kV, 11kV feeders and Distribution transformers levels

Minimum qualifications

First degree in Electrical / Electronic Engineering

Requires 5 – 7 years post qualification experience

COREN registration will be an added advantage

Job Title: GRID Metering – Officer

Location: Lagos

Job Type: Full Time

Reporting To: GRID Metering Specialist

Role Purpose

The candidate will be responsible for installation of GRID energy meters at all grid level (132kV, 33kV, 11kV) feeders and Distribution transformers.

Minimum qualifications

First degree in Electrical / Electronic Engineering

Requires 0-2 years post qualification experience

Job Title: Business Intelligence Lead

Location: Lagos

Job Type: Full Time

Reporting To: Head Business Intelligence and Initiative Management

Role Purpose

Provide business insights of Ikeja Electric customers data and technical assets as a basis to identify opportunities for improved operations and revenue generation

Identify potential business opportunities from non-energy related products from Ikeja Electric customer data and infrastructure

Minimum qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines – Accountancy, Banking & Finance or other numerate discipline

At least 8 years relevant work experience, from related sector/ organization with relevant experience in data management and analytics

Demonstrable understanding of the power sector.

Job Title: Billing Analyst

Location: Lagos

Job Type: Full time

Reporting To: Billing Manager

Role Purpose

This role requires the candidate to provide periodic reports and also ensure that data is well backed up to mitigate against data loss. Also, to ensure files received from all business units are well scrutinized before final upload on the billing systems and escalate exceptions to the Line Manager.

Minimum Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines – Computer Science, Engineering, or other related discipline

4 – 5 years’ relevant work experience, from related sector with demonstrable understanding of data analytics.

Experience with Microsoft Access, Oracle DB, My SQL

MIS experience is an added advantage

Billing operations knowledge will be an added advantage.

Candidate must be highly analytical.

Job Title: Energy Optimization Supervisor

Location: Lagos

Job Type: Full Time

Reporting To: Energy Optimization Lead

Role Purpose

Responsible for managing premium customers on dedicated feeders and transformers

Responsible for managing the sales of Value Added Services (VAS) products, to meet operational targets for revenues, profitability and customer satisfaction

Minimum Qualifications

First degree (B.SC or HND) in Marketing, Social Sciences or any relevant field.

Minimum 3 years field experience in sales and marketing within the banking industry, specifically with retail experience.

Basic computer proficiency (MS Excel, Word, Outlook)

Application Closing Date

17th January, 2020.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should:

Click here to apply online