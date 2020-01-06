Ikeja Electric (IKEDC) Recruitment form portal 2020 – ikejaelectric.com

Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) massive Graduate Recruitment 2020 – Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) – Buoyed by a mission to redefine customer experience and be the provider of choice wherever energy is consumed, the Ikeja Electric (IE), Nigeria’s largest power distribution network, came into existence on November 1st, 2013 following the handover of the defunct Power Holding Company Of Nigeria (PHCN) to NEDC/ KEPCO Consortium under the privatization scheme of the Federal Government of Nigeria – Apply here!
We are recruiting to fill the following positions below:
Job Title: Treasury / Accounts Officer
Location: Lagos
Job Type: Full time
Reporting To: Treasury / Financial Accounting & Reporting Specialist
Role Purpose
- This role requires the ideal candidate to maintain and record financial transactions at business unit level.
Minimum Qualifications
- This role requires a first degree or its equivalent diploma qualification in Finance & Accounts
- Requires between 0 – 2 years relevant work experience with advanced/ extensive knowledge and mastery of relevant theories, principles and complex techniques gained through broad experience or special development
Job Title: Research & Product Development Supervisor
Location: Lagos
Job Type: Full time
Reporting To: Research & Product Development Lead
Role Purpose
- Researching the energy market trends to ascertain customer needs for recommendation as a basis to identify opportunities for improved operations and revenue generation.
- Undertaking periodic analysis for non-energy product development research, user acceptance tests (UATs), consumer surveys and consumer feedbacks
Minimum Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in: Science, Social Science, Business and Engineering
- At least 3 years relevant work experience, from related sector / organization with relevant experience in research, marketing, product development and management.
- Demonstrable understanding of the power sector.
Job Title: Vendor & Outsourcing Management Officer
Location: Lagos
Job Type: Full time
Reporting To: Vendor & Outsourcing Management Supervisor
Role Purpose
- Provide support in managing third party partners in revenue generation, customer satisfaction and business strategy communication.
- Assist in overseeing new franchisees and provides training and information on IE business policies and procedures.
Minimum Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines – Science, Social Science, Business & Engineering
- At least 1 year relevant work experience, from related sector / organization with relevant experience in data analysis, customer management, experience and marketing.
- Demonstrable understanding of the power sector.
Job Title: Internal Audit Officer
Location: Lagos
Job Type: Full Time
Reporting To: Audit Supervisor
Role Purpose
- This role will be responsible for assisting the Audit Supervisor in day to day operations related to technical, commercial, and financial audits
Minimum qualifications
- Ideal candidate MUST be a chartered accountant with relevant university degree or its equivalent in science or social science
- Requires between 0-2 years relevant work experience with advanced/ extensive knowledge and mastery of relevant theories, principles and complex techniques gained through broad experience or special development.
Job Title: Head, Business Intelligence
Location: Lagos
Job Type: Full time
Reporting To: Chief Marketing Officer
Role Purpose
- Provide business insights of Ikeja Electric customers data and technical assets as a basis to identify opportunities for improved operations and revenue generation
- Identify potential business opportunities from non-energy related products from Ikeja Electric customer data and infrastructure.
Minimum Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines – Accountancy, Banking & Finance or other numerate discipline
- At least 15 years relevant work experience, from related sector/ organization with relevant experience in data management and analytics
- Demonstrable understanding of the power sector.
Job Title: Research & Product Development Officer
Location: Lagos
Job Type: Full time
Reporting To: Research & Product Development Supervisor
Role Purpose
- Provide support in early stage research and product development concept and feasibility
- Assist in planning, scoping and facilitating research experiments for and product development and business opportunities
Minimum Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines – Science, Social Science, Business & Engineering
- At least 1 year relevant work experience, from related sector/ organization with relevant experience in data analysis, research and product development
- Demonstrable understanding of the power sector
Job Title: Financial Accounting & Reporting Specialist
Location: Lagos
Job Type: Full time
Reporting To: Finance & Administration Manager
Role Purpose
- The candidate is required to ensure compliance of financial audit and accounting policies within the business unit and undertaking.
Minimum Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in a Finance / Accounting / Commercial or Social Science discipline
- Minimum 6+ years relevant work experience within a similar role
- Must have a professional certification (ICAN/ACCA etc)
Job Title: GRID Metering- Specialist
Location: Lagos
Job Type: Full Time
Reporting To: GRID Metering- Lead
Role Purpose
- The candidate is responsible for assisting GRID Metering Lead in coordinating installation activities at all grid levels, 132kV, 33kV, 11kV feeders and Distribution transformers levels
Minimum qualifications
- First degree in Electrical / Electronic Engineering
- Requires 5 – 7 years post qualification experience
- COREN registration will be an added advantage
Job Title: GRID Metering – Officer
Location: Lagos
Job Type: Full Time
Reporting To: GRID Metering Specialist
Role Purpose
- The candidate will be responsible for installation of GRID energy meters at all grid level (132kV, 33kV, 11kV) feeders and Distribution transformers.
Minimum qualifications
- First degree in Electrical / Electronic Engineering
- Requires 0-2 years post qualification experience
Job Title: Business Intelligence Lead
Location: Lagos
Job Type: Full Time
Reporting To: Head Business Intelligence and Initiative Management
Role Purpose
- Provide business insights of Ikeja Electric customers data and technical assets as a basis to identify opportunities for improved operations and revenue generation
- Identify potential business opportunities from non-energy related products from Ikeja Electric customer data and infrastructure
Minimum qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines – Accountancy, Banking & Finance or other numerate discipline
- At least 8 years relevant work experience, from related sector/ organization with relevant experience in data management and analytics
- Demonstrable understanding of the power sector.
Job Title: Billing Analyst
Location: Lagos
Job Type: Full time
Reporting To: Billing Manager
Role Purpose
- This role requires the candidate to provide periodic reports and also ensure that data is well backed up to mitigate against data loss. Also, to ensure files received from all business units are well scrutinized before final upload on the billing systems and escalate exceptions to the Line Manager.
Minimum Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines – Computer Science, Engineering, or other related discipline
- 4 – 5 years’ relevant work experience, from related sector with demonstrable understanding of data analytics.
- Experience with Microsoft Access, Oracle DB, My SQL
- MIS experience is an added advantage
- Billing operations knowledge will be an added advantage.
- Candidate must be highly analytical.
Job Title: Energy Optimization Supervisor
Location: Lagos
Job Type: Full Time
Reporting To: Energy Optimization Lead
Role Purpose
- Responsible for managing premium customers on dedicated feeders and transformers
- Responsible for managing the sales of Value Added Services (VAS) products, to meet operational targets for revenues, profitability and customer satisfaction
Minimum Qualifications
- First degree (B.SC or HND) in Marketing, Social Sciences or any relevant field.
- Minimum 3 years field experience in sales and marketing within the banking industry, specifically with retail experience.
- Basic computer proficiency (MS Excel, Word, Outlook)
Application Closing Date
17th January, 2020.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online
