NUC unbundles Mass Communication, Upgrades to Faculty Status – The national University Commission (NUC) have unbundled Mass Communication program in Nigerian tertiary institutions into Seven degree awarding courses while upgrading Mass Communication into Faculty statues.

The seven new Programmes/Departments, to be domiciled in a Faculty of Mass Communication are:

Journalism & Media Studies Public Relations Advertising Broadcasting Film & Multi-Media Studies Development Communication Studies Information & Media Studies

This is a great news…better professionals to emerge from 2025!