Meet Chioma Uzodinma, the incoming youngest first lady in Nigeria – Now that Emeka Ihedioha has been ousted by a Supreme court judgement, nullifying his position as the governor of Imo State and Senator Hope Uzodinma named his replacement, it becomes imperative to beam the spotlight on his better half who will be governing the state alongside him. She is none other than Chioma Uzodinma nee Ikeaka.

A law graduate from Imo State University, Chioma at 30 years of age will be the youngest first lady in the history of Nigeria, after her husband gets his certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and gets sworn in.

Chioma from Ideato local government area of Imo State and the incoming governor met by chance when she moved to Abuja years ago for her law school. She was said to have been a close friend to someone who was in a relationship with the senator at that time, but the senator on sighting Chioma, decided to dump Chioma’s friend and went for her instead.

Chioma, is however not the first wife of the Senator who represented Imo West in the eight assembly, as he was once married to Augusta Uzodinma for 17 years. The marriage which produced five children, ended on a bitter note thus prompting the incoming governor to give marriage another trial with Chioma whom he got engaged to in 2015.

However, his decision to do so, didn’t quite go down well with his first wife, Augusta which made him marry Chioma secretly in a traditional marriage in 2015 in Owerri.

His wife was to later discover about his affair and subsequent engagement to Chioma and raised hell and brimstone. Finding out that the senator planned to wed Chioma in the Catholic church, asked the Church and all concerned in the new marriage arrangement to indefinitely call off the plan, stressing that she is still legally married to the Senator.

Augusta in an interview she granted when she found out about the affair, Augusta said that in 1996, after several years of marriage, her husband suddenly began to behave strangely towards her for no reason. He would later ask her to move back in with her parents because according to him, the thought of seeing her around him was a threat to his life.

Naturally, she felt confused but obeyed him while waiting for him to meet with her family to settle their differences so she could return to her matrimonial home but he never did and he never divorced her. He also prevented their children from seeing her and told them she was dead even though she was very much alive.

However, Senator Hope Uzodinma who argued that the marriage between him and Augusta Uzodinma was legally dissolved by the court and the Catholic Church years ago, proceeded with his union with Chioma and they have been together for five years now. The couple have three children; a baby boy born in 2016 and a set of twin girl recently.