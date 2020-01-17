Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Easy steps To Apply for Tax Identification Number (TIN) Online In 2020 – As a Nigerian citizen who owns a business, or working in a private organization or even in the civil service, you are expected to have your Tax Identification Number (TIN) – Apply here!

This TIN number is what identifies individuals, corporate organizations as registered tax payers in the country. In fact, it has been made compulsory by the new financial bill which will be in effect by January 2020.

To obtain your TIN number, there are laid down procedures by the Joint Tax Board (JTB) in Nigeria you must adhere to.

With the modern and more advanced electronic system which is interconnected to every state, the Joint Tax Board has made it possible to easily obtain your TIN number easily with no cost. With this system, the issue of multiple taxation on individuals and companies by the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) is now a thing of the past.

How To Apply For Tax Identification Number (TIN) Online in Nigeria Easily

Although, the process to apply and collect your tax id number might see you fill an application form for the purpose of identity verification. We shall give out some important guidelines when filling the form which can be easily obtained at any tax office near you.

According to the Joint Tax Board portal, individuals are normally assigned with a TIN based on their BVN (Bank Verification Number) or NIN (National Identity Number). This means that before you can get a TIN as an individual, you must need a NIN or BVN.

The same isn’t applied for non-individuals such as (Limited Liability Companies, Incorporated Trustees, Enterprises, Cooperative Society, MDAs, Trade Association etc). If you fall under this category, please you can register for your TIN online by clicking here.

Filling the TIN Application Form

When filling the TIN application form online, the following guidelines should be observed

It is important to fill any section on the form marked by an asterisks (*) symbol.

You must provide a valid email address that will be used during the application process.

You must also provide a registered mobile phone number (11 digits).

When filling your name and address, characters must not exceed 200 words including symbols and letters.

Requirements For Getting Tax Identification Number (TIN)

Individuals

For individuals seeking the TIN number whose business has not been dully registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), below are their requirements:

A TIN application form that has been dully completed

A valid identification document which shall be used for verification. This documents might be an international passport, National Drivers’ License, National Identity Card, or even Staff Identity Card.

Company

Below are the requirements for a Company or Business registered with the CAC that wants to obtain the TIN number:

A TIN application form that has been dully completed

Business name registration certificate (for Enterprise or Business) or Certificate of incorporation (for Companies) showing the registration number in either case

Documents that has the following information: The date when the business started, the current address of the business and the principal location of the business

After providing the above as either and individual or organization at the tax office, you will need to update the TIN obtained from the tax office. Here, you will only need your valid email address and registered phone number that you used during the registration process.

Verification

The next stage is now the verification of the updated TIN. This is to make sure that your tax identification number is in line in doing business transactions with other Government bodies like NAFDAC, Nigerian Custom Service, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and other legal bodies/agencies.

There are some times when registering for TIN comes with registration for Value Added Tax (VAT) and Company Income Tax as well. This is done when your company or business has been in operation for six months and has been registered.

It is compulsory to file monthly VAT and tax returns after you have registered your Tax Identification Number (TIN).

If you are confused as to whether you already have the number, you can check online to see if you have an existing TIN by clicking here.

Why do I need a TIN?

Whether you are a business owner or an individual, TIN is very important because it is the proof that you are registered and verified tax payer in Nigeria, since paying tax in the country is compulsory as stipulated by the law.

Once completion of registration with the tax office is done, the business, individual or entity is issued a unique Tax Identification Number.

How much will it cost to apply for TIN?

Please note that applying for TIN is totally free if you do it your self. There are no fees attached unless you register via the help of a third party in obtaining the TIN or incurred any tax penalty which according to the law is based on the time-frame given to obtain your TIN. This rule applies to both individuals or company alike.

How long will it take to obtain Tax Identification Number (TIN)

The TIN generation process takes 48 hours after a TIN request has been submitted. To make a TIN request online, kindly do so via https://tin.jtb.gov.ng