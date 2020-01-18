UTME 2020: JAMB Recommended Books for Mathematics 2020

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

JAMB Recommended Books for Mathematics 2020

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) is a Nigerian entrance examination board for tertiary-level institutions. The board conducts entrance Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination for prospective undergraduates into Nigerian universities.

The board is also charged with the responsibility to administer similar examinations for applicants to Nigerian public and private monotechnics, polytechnics, and colleges of educations.

All of these candidates must have obtained the West Africa School Certificate, now West African Examinations Council, WAEC, or its equivalent, National Examination Council (Nigeria), NECO.

The pioneer Registrar was Mr. Michael Saidu Angulu who served from inception in 1978 to 1986

The Joint Admission and Matriculations Board have always warned and advised students and applicants on the use of the prescribed textbook to study for JAMB.

A lot of students use textbooks not prescribed by JAMB and still pass the examination though but it is always advisable to follow instructions so that success can just be at the tip of your fingers.

JAMB Recommended Books for Mathematics

Adelodun A. A (2000) Distinction in Mathematics : Comprehensive Revision Text, (3rd Edition) Ado –Ekiti: FNPL.

: Comprehensive Revision Text, (3rd Edition) Ado –Ekiti: FNPL. Anyebe, J. A. B (1998) Basic Mathematics for Senior Secondary Schools and Remedial Students in Higher/ institutions , Lagos: Kenny Moore.

, Lagos: Kenny Moore. Channon, J. B. Smith, A. M (2001) New General Mathematics for West Africa SSS 1 to 3 , Lagos: Longman.

, Lagos: Longman. David –Osuagwu, M. et al (2000) New School Mathematics for Senior Secondary Schools , Onitsha: Africana – FIRST Publishers.

, Onitsha: Africana – FIRST Publishers. Egbe. E et al (2000) Further Mathematics , Onitsha: Africana – FIRST Publishers.

, Onitsha: Africana – FIRST Publishers. Ibude, S. O. et al (2003) Algebra and Calculus for Schools and Colleges : LINCEL Publishers.

: LINCEL Publishers. Tuttuh – Adegun M. R. et al (1997), Further Mathematics Project Books 1 to 3 , Ibadan: NPS Educational.

, Ibadan: NPS Educational. Wisdomline Pass at Once JAMB.

