JAMB 2020: 4 universities to avoid if you really want to gain admission – It is no longer news that the registration for the joint admission and matriculation board unified tertiary matriculation examination has started since the 13th of this month and will not come to an end until 17th of February.

What strikes the mind of the student is what institution particularly university he/she would choose in the forthcoming examination and which institution he shouldn’t choose.

This article is to help you about the second phrase so that you won’t end up at home again even after scoring high points in your exams.

Based on personal experiences and a clear understanding of Nigeria’s admission process , below are the universities you shouldn’t choose :

University not in the same geopolitical zone as yourself: This implies that you should not choose a university outside your geopolitical zone such as the case of a student in Lagos choosing ABU Zaria, such a student has a low chance of gaining admission as he does not fall into the catchment area of the University and thus thinning down his chances of admission.

University with history of admission irregularities: It is highly advisable for a student not to choose any university with history of admission discrepancies; you might be a victim of same.

University you don’t know much about: it is very dangerous for a student to choose a university he doesn’t know much about because you might end up being caught unawares by some policies or activities of the institution which you didn’t know before and that might cost you your admission slot.

UNILORIN and ABU: These two institutions are very much popular about admission malpractices and in addition UNILORIN has the highest number of aspirants in Nigeria thus reducing your chances of gaining admission into them except if you are from the states that houses them or any other state around them which falls into the Catchment area of the universities.

