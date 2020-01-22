Ultimate Love Reality Show list of Housemates for Season 1 (2020) – The Ultimate Love Nigeria reality TV show features people who are single and looking for a serious relationship. The show was organized to help individuals find the love of their life. This reality show is not for opportunist; this is real life!

Participants have to be honest and true about what they want in a partner and also be honest about themselves. Audition for the show was concluded on November 30, 2019. However the names of selected housemates have not been released yet. Housemates will be communicated if they are selected to participate in the reality show. Successful housemates will be unveiled on the 9th of February, 2020 which is the date the show is expected to commence.

Ultimate Love Nigeria Audition

The Ultimate Love Nigeria audition for the live show has ended. Interested applicants were invited to apply to the show by uploading a one-minute video saying what they can offer and why they should be in the show. Applicants must be from Nigeria and must be 23 years or older by February, 2020.

List of Ultimate Love Housemates 2020

The Ultimate Love Nigeria reality show is scheduled to commence on February 9th, 2020. The show will feature 16 Housemates in one house for 8 weeks. Viewers will be required to vote their favourite Housemates weekly for the duration of 8 weeks. At the end of 8 weeks, the housemate with the highest votes will emerge winner. The ultimate price for the winner has not been announced yet. as said earlier, details of the housemates who made it to the live show will be made known to the general public on the first day (February 9th, 2020) of the show.