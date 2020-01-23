Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

How to Apply for Cyprus tourist, Visit or Business Visa in Nigeria (2020) – It may not be easy to apply for Cyprus tourist, visit or business visa in Nigeria. But this guide will show you the application process – Apply here!

Cyprus is one of the most visited countries of the world for tourism and this is not so surprising. Judging by the various archaeological sites, beaches and museums which rivet tourists from Africa, Europe and world all over. The official languages of Cyprus are Turkish and Greek while Nicosia is her largest city and capital.

What is Cyprus tourist, visit or business visa?

Cyprus tourist, visit or business visa is the ideal visa type for individuals with the aim of visiting Cyprus for business, tourism or to visit loved ones. This visa is a short stay visa and is made for visits that are not longer than three months in a period of six months.

All things being equal, this visa has a validity period of one year. Other times it is valid for over a year. However, its validity never exceeds five years. So if you have any plans of visiting Cyrus for business, tourism or to see friends, Cyprus tourist, visitor or business visa is the ideal visa for you.

What are Cyprus tourist, Visit or Business Visa Requirements for Nigerian Citizens?

The embassy of Cyprus expects that whoever is seeking the Cyprus tourist, visit or business visa is a law-abiding individual. That the applicant is medically fit and has the financial capacities to embark on the trip.

If you would apply for Cyprus visa in Nigeria, you should ensure that you meet up with the requirement. You can only prove this by submitting specific documents, as recommended by the Cyprus immigration authorities.

Below are some of the required or supporting documents which every Nigerian citizen that wants to apply for Cyprus tourist, visitor or business visa in Nigeria should submit:

1- An international Passport

This passport should have a validity period of six months. It should have visa pages that have not been made use of.

2- Two recent passport sized photographs

3- A document showing hotel reservation

4- Flight reservation showing arrival and departure from Cyprus

5- Documents showing bank account details

This should cover the last six months. This document must also come with an endorsement from your bank

6- A letter of invitation from your partners in Cyprus

If you plan to apply for Cyprus tourist, visitor or business visa because you have loved ones in Cyprus, then, this is important.

7- Details of business dealings in Cyprus

As a businessman that has a plan to apply for Cyprus tourist, visitor or business visa in Nigeria. Integrity is important. The absence of adequate details can bring about a rejection of your application

8- Medical insurance

9- Letter of introduction from employer

10- Business registration documents

11- Marriage certificate

12- Birth Certificate of Children

13- Property documents

How to apply for Cyprus tourist, visit or business visa: step by step

To apply for Cyprus tourist, visit or business visa in Nigeria, the following should be done;

1- Gather your supporting documents

2- Get to the Cyprus’s consulate in Abuja and the fee which is required for visa application

3- The next thing to be done is carry out a biometric fingerprint at the Cyprus consulate

4- Once done, submit all the documents that are required for processing your application for Cyprus tourist, visiting or business visa. It is important that you double check the documents that you are submitting to ensure that they are genuine and up-to-date.

5- Attach an address that can be used in getting your travel documents to you.

It is important that your application gets submitted way before you intend travelling. This will help ensure that your application gets processed before time is due for you to travel.

Cyprus tourist, visiting or business visa and work

Ideally, Cyprus tourist, visiting or business visa is not a type of visa meant for working in Cyprus. Nevertheless, if you are travelling to Cyprus to attend training, conferences or business meetings, you may do so with this visa.

You may even visit Cyprus to study within three months. But if you wish to study longer than this, then you should apply for Cyprus student visa in Nigeria.

Cyprus visa appointment in Nigeria /booking appointment for Cyprus visa

To book a Cyrus visa appointment in Nigeria, you should contact the Cyprus embassy in Nigeria.

FAQs on how to apply for Cyprus tourist, visit or business visa

How much is Cyprus tourist visa fees in Nigerians?

There is no fixed price for Cyprus visa fee in Nigeria. At every point in time, the fee is decided by the Cyprus embassy in Nigeria. To plan ahead, you should contact the Cyprus embassy in Nigeria for the visa application fee.

What is Cyprus tourist, visit or business visa age limit?

There is no age limit for the application of Cyprus tourist, visit or business visa. The implication of this is people of all ages can apply for the Cyprus tourist, visitor or business visa in Nigeria.

How can I get Cyprus tourist, visit or business visa application form in Nigeria?

The Cyprus visa application form can be gotten online.

What is Cyprus visa Processing Time?

All things being equal, Cyprus visa should be ready within ten working days. However, backlog of requests at the embassy could cause a delay. If you experience any delay, be rest assured that you would eventually get a feedback from the embassy.

Where his Cyprus embassy in Abuja, Nigeria?

The Cyprus embassy in Abuja is located at Leventis close, Central Business district Abuja

Conclusion

You should ensure that you gather all the required documents when applying for Cyprus tourist, visit or business visa in Nigeria. Also, go through the stages shared in this article to apply for Cyprus visa successfully. But make sure to call the embassy to get further information on the things to do when applying for visa.

