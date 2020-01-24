Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

AYEEN 2020 Registration Application Form Portal Now Open – Register Here via www.ayeen.ng – We glad to inform interested applicants that AYEEN 2020 Registration Application Form Portal Now Open. Are you an entrepreneur? Will you like to apply for AYEEN 2020 programme/? If you have an entrepreneur idea AYEEN is here again to help make your dream come through. Right below here is full detail of what AYEEN programme is all about and how you can apply – Register Here via www.ayeen.ng.

See what AYEEN can do for your Entrepreneur Idea

AYEEN is looking to finance small business in various sectors of the economy. Winners will be awarded their respective prizes without any stake for the organizers.

The AYEEN 2020 Registration is open for all interested Nigerians Young Entrepreneurs and Africa’s Entrepreneurs at large. Application for Africa’s Young Entrepreneurs Empowerment Nigeria 2020 AYEEN Form Now Open.

AYEEN 2020 Registration Form Portal Guide

If you are wondering how you can apply for AYEEN 2020 then follow the steps here. Yes the registration is ongoing for interested candidates; here I will list out the registration procedures for Africa’s Young Entrepreneurs Empowerment Nigeria 2020 application form.

To Register For AYEEN 2020 Programme Use the Link Below to Apply

They dedicated to developing the next generation of outstanding African entrepreneurs, who will shape the economies and political landscapes of their home countries.

Take part and get a grant to fund your business or start up a new business with your business idea you can just be the next winner.

AYEEN 2020 Registration Application Form Procedure

Fill an online application form Follow AYEEN 2020 programme on social media to receive updates Apply for J19 form or submit business plan Complete J19 form Submit filled form Wait for date and venue for the screening You will receive instructions through mail for screening processes Attend screening Wait for the result

AYEEN Empowering and Showcasing Nigerian Entrepreneurs!