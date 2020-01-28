Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Zenith Bank, Facebook partners on SME Empowerment – Zenith Bank Plc in collaboration with Facebook is organising a free one-day workshop for operators of small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs).

The capacity building programme is focused on how Facebook, Instagram, WhatApp and other digital channels could be used to engage potential prospects, market offerings and grow business volumes.

The workshop is scheduled to hold on Wednesday, January 29th and Thursday, January 30th, 2020 by 08:30 a.m. at Zenith Bank branches at 23, Oba Akran Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos; 201, Ikorodu Road, Obanikoro, Ilupeju, Lagos; and 2, Aromire Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

“The workshop is open to customers and non-customers of the bank. To register attendance, please send an e-mail titled: Zenith Bank SME Digital Workshop to [email protected] The e-mail should contain the following information: Name of participant, preferred venue of attendance and date,” the bank stated.

Zenith Bank last month supported and sponsored various technology start-ups and innovative ideas at its Tech fair.

Speaking at the event, the MD/CEO, Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, pledged the bank’s continuous support for small businesses.