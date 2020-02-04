Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Shortlists ministries for full incorporation

IPPIS: FG set to eliminate ghost workers, others from civil service – Office of Head of Service of the Federation (OHCSF) said it has commenced the process for full implementation of the second module of Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) in the public service to eliminate ghost workers.

Acting Head of Service, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan disclosed this yesterday in Abuja, while declaring open the pilot induction training for newly recruited officers, saying this followed President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to that effect.

Yemi-Esan said the human resource module, which took the Federal Government years to activate, would also eliminate certificate forgers, workers without appointment letters from the system when fully activated.

“You know that the IPPIS has the payment module and the human resource module and for years we have been trying to activate the human resource module, but by the grace of God we are bringing on board five ministries, in addition to the OHCSF.

“This means that everything administrative concerning civil servants will be done on the human resource module, which will help us eliminate ghost workers, people that don’t have certificates, those that don’t have appointment letters and are claiming to be civil servants will be completely eliminated when fully activated,” she added.

She noted that the module was designed to improve efficiency in the payroll system, enhance data integrity, consolidate staff records and management, adding: “With the steady transformation of the service to operate a more productive system, change has become inevitable.

“The successful activation of the human resource module in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, five other Ministries namely, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Aviation, Transport, Petroleum Resources and Science and Technology are set to come on board.“After this, more ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of government will be visited for implementation until the Human Resources module is fully activated.”