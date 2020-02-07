Billionaire Businessman Ogbuawa slump to death while playing game

February 7, 2020 Sam Gabriel LATEST NEWS

Billionaire Businessman Ogbuawa slump to death while playing game – Anambra State-born billionaire businessman, Chief Pius O. Ogbuawa is dead.

Reports from Nnewi say the business mogul, who hails from Nri, a town in Anambra State, slumped in his home in Nnewi during a game with some friends.

He was thereafter rushed to Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Chief Pius Ogbuawa became popular after the kidnap attempts of Chief Innocent Chukwuma (CEO, Innoson Group), that led to the death of a Chinese national working then for Innoson Group.

Meanwhile, Ogbuawa and Sons remains a popular brand name in Nkwo Nnewi spare parts business.




