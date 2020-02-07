Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Script/Creative Writers at a TV Content/ Film Production Company – Gabzy Studios is a fast rising Photography studio and TV Content/ Film Production Company located in Lagos State, we are currently recruiting suitably qualified candidates to fill the position below:

Job Title: Script/Creative Writer

Location: FESTAC, Lagos

Job Description

We are in search of a Wordsmith with natural passion for creative writing in Radio/TV/Drama series with proven track records.

Job Responsibilities

Story idea generation

Script research

Planning of script, character development, script writing

Revise scripts under the direction of Producers and Directors

Work with other writers to develop scripts

Assist the Director with required resources for successful TV Shoot/Production

Manage Casts in terms of delivering scripts and internalizing items

Ensure compliance of both Casts and Crew on the company’s policies

Be on top of current entertainment trends

Ability to multitask and keep to deadlines

Be a good Team player.

Requirements and Skills

Must have minimum of first Degree from a reputable institution, additional qualification is an added advantage

Must have minimum of 2 years cognitive experience/hands on experience

Must be between 22-30 years

Must live in Lagos (Agege, Oshodi, Ikeja, Ogba, Ojodu Berger) as the company is situated in Ogba

Excellent writing skills, good communication skills, interpersonal skills, excellent computer skills

Remuneration

Salary is attractive.

Application Closing Date

29th February, 2020.

How to apply

interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: [email protected] with subject of the mail as “Script/Creative Writer”.

Or

Submit your CV at C5, Top 10 Mall, Raji Rasaki estate Road, Festac, Lagos State.

For more information Call: 08141171945