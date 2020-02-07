Script/Creative Writers at a TV Content/ Film Production Company – Gabzy Studios is a fast rising Photography studio and TV Content/ Film Production Company located in Lagos State, we are currently recruiting suitably qualified candidates to fill the position below:
Job Title: Script/Creative Writer
Location: FESTAC, Lagos
Job Description
- We are in search of a Wordsmith with natural passion for creative writing in Radio/TV/Drama series with proven track records.
Job Responsibilities
- Story idea generation
- Script research
- Planning of script, character development, script writing
- Revise scripts under the direction of Producers and Directors
- Work with other writers to develop scripts
- Assist the Director with required resources for successful TV Shoot/Production
- Manage Casts in terms of delivering scripts and internalizing items
- Ensure compliance of both Casts and Crew on the company’s policies
- Be on top of current entertainment trends
- Ability to multitask and keep to deadlines
- Be a good Team player.
Requirements and Skills
- Must have minimum of first Degree from a reputable institution, additional qualification is an added advantage
- Must have minimum of 2 years cognitive experience/hands on experience
- Must be between 22-30 years
- Must live in Lagos (Agege, Oshodi, Ikeja, Ogba, Ojodu Berger) as the company is situated in Ogba
- Excellent writing skills, good communication skills, interpersonal skills, excellent computer skills
Remuneration
Salary is attractive.
Application Closing Date
29th February, 2020.
How to apply
interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: [email protected] with subject of the mail as “Script/Creative Writer”.
Or
Submit your CV at C5, Top 10 Mall, Raji Rasaki estate Road, Festac, Lagos State.
For more information Call: 08141171945
