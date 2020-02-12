Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

FG Set date for completion of second Niger Bridge (Recent Photos inside) – The federal government have set date for the completion of the second Niger bridge, the project which is currently at 33% will be ready in February 2022, says the contractor handling the project, Julius Berger PLC.

Its project supervisor, Friedrich Wieser, gave the assurance on Tuesday when the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola visited the project.

He said the work had reached 23 percent completion, adding that they had 1,300 people working on the Bridge while over 400 were on the site already.

He narrated that about seven kilometres of the road had been sand filled,adding that the sand improvement would be completed in September.

Wieser further said they had not heard any challenge since work started on the bridge, thereby countering the allegation that the Communities were demanding for compensation from the contractors.

Fashola, who equally visited the federal housing project at Isiagu, in Awka South local government area and the ongoing Enugu -Onitsha expressway, however said he was not pleased with the pace of work.

Inspecting the expressway, the Minister said told the contracting Firm, Reynold Construction Company (RCC) that he would not want the next rain to catch up with the project again.

But the Controller of Works in Anambra State, Adeyemo Ajani, said they had covered 14 kilometres,while only four kilometers was remaining.

At the second Niger Bridge, Fashola ,said the project was on schedule, adding that he believed the Firm handling the project that the facility would be handed over to them in February, 2022 as planned

According to him:”I’m never satisfied until I see the end of the project. They have to double their work force and that is what President Muhammadu Buhari wants ”

“You can see that work has been going on since this project started even at the drop of oil price . This present administration is determined to make Nigerians smile again.”