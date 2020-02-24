Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Nigerian Navy DSSC Course 27 Recruitment Screening date & shortlist released

Nigerian Navy list of successful shortlisted candidates for 2019/2020 Zonal Screening Exercise and Aptitude Test Invitation is what next after registration.

Nevertheless, Nigerian Navy will published lists of successful selected candidates through their official website: www.joinnigeriannavy.com.

How to Check Nigerian Navy Shortlisted Candidates 2019/2020 for Interview

CLICK HERE to check your name.

Steps on How to Check Nigerian Navy Shortlist 2019

⇒ STEP 1

GOTO Nigerian Navy Portal: https://navy.mil.ng

Then, INPUT your registered Phone number

After that, click on the check button to check your name.

⇒ Step 2

For quick search, follow the steps below to check if you are among

Put your phone number

Then, search for your name fast in list of Nigeria Navy Shortlisted Names

If you are shortlisted,

If you are shortlisted, Then visit https://joinnigeriannavy.com

CONGRATULATIONS! for your shortlist. Be that as it may; you’ll now have to undergo a verification for final deployment; Nigerian Navy focal person might also, be the one to verify your documents or credentials at the Zonal Screening.

Navy Shortlisted Candidates for Zonal Screening 2019 List Download

The following states were the eligible state and so, you are to download the list via your state.

How to Download Nigerian Navy Recruitment Shortlisted Names 2019/2020 PDF List

To download Navy Recruitment successful candidates list for interview:

CLICK Nigerian Navy shortlisted candidate List and download pdf list.

Nigerian Navy List of Successful Candidates for DSSC Course 27 Selection Board 2020

The candidates whose names appear below were successful at the Nigerian Navy Direct Short Service Commission Course 27 Selection Board interview held at Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Ojo, Lagos State from 27 December 2020 -10 January 2020. Accordingly, these candidates are to report for training at the Nigerian Naval College, Onne, Port Harcourt on Monday, 2 March 2020 from 0800 (8am). Candidates are to come along with the following: Original and photocopies of: Duly completed Registration Forms. National Identity Card (acknowledgment slip admissible). First School Leaving Certificate and Senior Secondary School Certificate (WAEC, NECO, etc). Certificates from tertiary institutions. Certificate of registration with professional bodies. Federal Ministry of Education authentication of foreign certificates. NYSC Discharge/Exemption Certificate. Birth Certificate/Declaration of Age. Certificate of Local Government of origin. Two (2) recent coloured passport-sized photographs.

Two pairs of white shorts.

Two pairs of white trousers.

One pair of black trousers.

One belt (preferably black).

Two white long sleeve shirts and 2 white polo shirts.

Two pairs of blue shorts and white round neck

A pair of national dress (white kaftan for Juma’at).

Two pairs of white socks.

Two pairs of white canvas shoes.

One black lounge suit.

One pair of black cover shoes.

Black polish, brushes, shaving kit and toiletries.

Two white bed sheets and pillowcases for 3 x 6 bed.

Female candidates should come along with the following items in addition: Two pairs of trouser suits. Two long black skirts. One pair of black low-heeled cover shoes. Two pairs of black or blue short tights. Other sanitary wears.

Click Here to View/Download List (PDF)

Nigerian Navy (DSSC 27) Nationwide Massive Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (29 Positions) – APPLICATION CLOSED Note: Candidates who fail to report by 6pm on Wednesday 4 March 2020 will not be accepted for training.

