IPOB reacts as Hope Uzodinma Inaugurates First Emir of Imo State

IPOB members reacts as Hope Uzodinma Inaugurates First Emir of Imo State – On February 26, 2020, the executive governor of Imo state, Governor Hope Uzodinma, inaugurated the first Emir of Imo State at the government house in Owerri.

The governor had earlier vowed to run an inclusive government by including Muslims in his cabinet. The governor also pledged his support for the Emir and his Chiefs and urges them to join in the promotion of peace and unity in Imo State.

However, the members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) have reacted to the inauguration of the Emir of Imo State by the governor. Many of them said that it is an attempt to Islamize Imo State. Many of them also said the governor of Imo State, Gov. Hope Uzodinma, was fraudulently installed by the president just to Islamize Imo State. They finally said IPOB will thwart any attempt to Islamize Imo State.

Recall that the governor of Imo State, Gov. Hope Uzodinma, came into power last month after a controversial supreme court judgement that sacked the former governor, Emeka Ihedioha, as the governor of Imo State. Uzodinma who took the fourth position in the election was declared the winner of the election by the supreme court.