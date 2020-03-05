Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Recruitment 2020: INEC extends closing date for Online application: The Independent National electoral commission (INEC) have extended closing date for application in the ongoing 2020 massive recruitment.

The recruitment which started on 10 February was supposed to close March 1st but according to the latest information on the INEC recruitment website the closing date is now Sunday the 8th of March 2020.

All candidates who are interested in the INEC recruitment 2020 application form should be informed that the online registration closing date is close. INEC recruitment portal (applicants.inecrecruitment.com) will not be extended after the deadline. See when Inec recruitment portal will close and more updates below.

INEC Recruitment Closing Date for 2020 Online Registration

In this article, you will get to know the exact information regarding INEC recruitment application deadline 2020. Also, this article focuses on INEC Recruitment Deadline 2020 and every other required information you may need to succeed in INEC Recruitment.

INEC recruits staff yearly to fill up vacant positions and during the process state diverse requirements with which their candidates must possess. Read through for more information about INEC Recruitment Deadline 2020.

INEC Recruitment Updates 2020

The major mission of INEC is to serve as an independent and effective Election Management Body committed to the conduct of free, fair and credible elections for sustainable democracy in Nigeria; with a Vision to be one of the best Election Management Bodies in the world that meets the aspirations of the Nigerian people.

INEC recruits staff yearly to fill up vacant positions and during the process state diverse requirements with which their candidates must possess. These requirements are what we will put forth to you in this article and form availability and where to get it will also be stated.

Kindly take into notice that the recruitment guidelines, qualifications, requirements, and other relevant updates are updated here also.

INEC Official Recruitment Portal 2020

Complete you INEC Application Registration Form 2020 and more information about the recruitment deadline at the INEC official portal applicants.inecrecruitment.com and register online.

INEC Recruitment Deadline 2020

INEC application closing date is now 8th of March, 2020. INEC recruitment screening and invitation of shortlisted candidates will be out immediately after the closing date and the exam will be written straightaway based on INEC past recruitment record.

Already signed up candidates should select the appropriate category that currently applies to them. All submissions are FINAL. Please be sure to review your information thoroughly before you submit. Deployment would be done based on your selected state of residence.

Important Tips to keep you updated

Printed INEC application slip is printed in clear colour printout

All your original academic certificates must be ready

Birth certificate / age declaration

Local government of origin certificate

Any valid ID card (Preferably voters card)

We hope the above information has really satisfied your curiosity, help share the same information with your friends out there by clicking the share button on this website.