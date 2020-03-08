Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Simple steps to Setup and Watch NETFLIX Videos in Nigeria – NETFLIX Nigeria: In this guide i will show you How to Setup and Watch NETFLIX Videos in Nigeria – See more details below.

Did you know that you can watch thousands of movies for as little as $7.99 a month for its basic plan on your TV, mobile device, Play Station and Xbox. Do you know that NETFLIX is the number one online streaming service for movies and TV shows in the world, and there is no doubt that it will be in great competition with iROKO TV and DSTV.

How to Setup Netflix Account

Go to Netflix website and sign up or Download Netflix app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store and signup

Choose the “Start Your Free Month”

Select a plan of your choice

There are three different Netflix plans, Note that you have unlimited access to movies and TV shows on Netflix available to your country. Ability to stream from more than one device at a time depends on your plan

Basic Plan (Price: $7.99 per month): With the basic plan, you can only stream from a single device at a time plus you cannot stream in HD or Ultra HD Standard Plan (Price: $9.99 per month): You can stream HD videos and can stream from 2 devices at a time Premium Plan (Price: $11.99 per month): As expected you can stream and watch from four different devices at a time and yeah, you can stream in HD and Ultra HD.

After your plan selection, just click on “Start Membership” and start your first month free membership, note that you can cancel your free membership before the end of the first one month and you will not be charged.

Pls Note that, Netflix would deduct $1 from your after entering your card details. The $1 is just to confirm the effectiveness of your payment details and would be returned back to your account.

FAQS on NETFLIX

How can I download Netflix Movies

No you cannot download, you are only allowed to watch, you can watch as many times as you want as long as you are subscribed. How Much Does Netflix Cost in Nigeria

You have three different option / Plan. Basic plan cost $7.99, Standard plan cost $9.99 and Premium plan cost $11.99. At Naira 275 exchange rate to dollars, Netflix Nigeria will cost Naira 2,197.25 for basic plan, N 2,472.25 for standard plan and N3,297.25 for Netflix Premium Plan respectively. How to Pay for Netflix in Nigeria

You can pay for Netflix with your bank ATM cards, (Visa card and Master card) just enter your card details. You can also pay with your Paypal account How to Connect / Watch Netflix to your Smart TV

Most recent smart tvs already has Netflix app installed on them. So just click on your smart tv’s smarthub and select Netflix, you will have the chance of your sign details and you will be able to enjoy the service What’s the best Internet network to use for Netflix Nigeria

The best network to use for Netflix in Nigeria will depend on your location. If you have access to ISP {Internet Service Providers } that provides unlimited browsing per month, they may be your best choice like I do in Abeokuta. But if you don’t you might make do with the likes of mtn, glo, airtel or etisalat 3G whichever one is stronger in your area. What are the best and highly rated Netflix Movies and Shows

Some suggestions you should check out are: House of Cards, Breaking Bad, Orange is the New Black, 30 Rock, Dare devil, Making Murder…

How to Set Up Netflix Streaming for a TV

Netflix has designed its streaming-video service to make setup straightforward and easy. The process involves two basic steps: Create an online account and launch the app on your streaming “stick,” set-top box or smart TV. Although setup involves a few other details, such as the quality of the internet connection, in most instances, you can have Netflix up and running in minutes.

Tip

Go online to www.netflix.com and set up an account; then load the Netflix app on your streaming “stick,” set-top box or smart TV and enter your account information.

Create a Netflix Account

Start up a web browser on your favorite PC, Mac or mobile device. Go to the website, www.netflix.com, and follow the directions to create an account. The site will ask you for an email address to validate your identification and a payment method such as a credit or debit account number. Choose the level of service you’d like and submit the online application.

Check Internet Connection

Make sure your TV is internet-enabled, either with a wired Ethernet or Wi-Fi connection. Also, the connection speed is important. Netflix recommends a data download speed of at least 3.0 Mbps for standard-definition (SD)-quality video. For high-definition (HD) content, you’ll need 5.0 Mbps, and ultra high-definition requires 25.0 Mbps.

Locate or Download Netflix App

If you have a smart TV, browse the factory-installed apps to see if Netflix is already available; TVs from most manufacturers will include the Netflix app. If you don’t see it, follow the manufacturer’s instructions to download the Netflix app and install it. Launch the app, and it will prompt you for the email address and password you used to create your account.

In very rare instances, your smart TV’s software may be incompatible with the Netflix app. You may need to replace the TV with a newer model or upgrade its software.

You can also watch Netflix on a standard TV with an HDMI connector by plugging in a streaming “stick” such as Amazon Fire Stick, Google Chromecast or Roku, or a set-top box such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV or one from a satellite/cable TV provider. In most cases, the device will have the Netflix app pre-installed. Set up the app with your account information and you’re ready to stream video.

Watch Streaming Video

With the account set up and the app running, browse the video content using your TV’s remote to navigate the Netflix user interface. When you select a profile, the Netflix app displays “New Releases,” “Netflix Originals” and a variety of other categories. As you browse and watch content, the Netflix software “learns” your preferences and makes recommendations based on your viewing history.

Streaming on Other Devices

Using the same Netflix account as the one on your TV, you can stream video content to most PCs, laptops and mobile devices. For PCs and laptops, use a compatible browser such as Google Chrome, Apple Safari or Mozilla Firefox. For mobile devices, download the Netflix app from your device’s app store.

Optional: Parental Controls

Consider setting the Netflix account’s parental controls to avoid content that customers or employees might feel is objectionable. Using your account’s 4-digit PIN number, you can create one or more viewer profiles, each of which has its own content maturity level settings.

Help With Kinks and Snags

On rare occasions, you may encounter difficulty during your Netflix installation. To help you work through any issues, call Netflix support, search the online help database on their website or use the live text chat feature. Netflix support is also available in the app itself.

We cherish your opinion and we look forward to it. Hence, if you need us to feed you with more updated information at the right time about NETFLIX Nigeria, kindly provide us your phone number and email Address in the comment box below.