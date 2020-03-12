Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Access Bank launches TraderLite account for small businesses – Access Bank Plc has launched TraderLite, an account that enables small businesses with turnover between N50, 000 and N1 million to operate their businesses with their individual name or registered business name.

Executive Director, Retail Banking, Access Bank Plc, Victor Etuokwu, said the bank decided to further improve its portfolio of supports for small and medium scale businesses because it believes that they are the future of the Nigerian economy.

According to him, the future of Nigerian economy is small and medium-scale enterprises because they can provide more than enough jobs to the unemployed if empowered.

He said the bank looks at its customers beyond being just customers but also as partners.

“And that is why the bank’s passion is to offer more than financial services to its customers and also work with them in growing and expanding their businesses. Whichever category you fall into; we are here to work with you to take your business to a whole new level,” Etuokwu said.

TraderLite , a variant of the Diamond Business Advantage account within the bank’s emerging businesses portfolio, is specially designed for micro businesses with the aim of providing financial inclusion for businesses in that segment while equipping them with the required skills to grow their businesses.

The product has two variants namely: DBA TraderLite Individual, which is for individuals with unregistered businesses and DBA TraderLite Business, for registered businesses.

The Diamond Business Advantage proposition has been designed to add value to micro, small and medium (MSME) scale business owners so that they can grow their businesses with smart banking.