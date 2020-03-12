CIBN Recruitment 2020 – Requirements & How to Apply Online

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) is the umbrella professional body for bankers in Nigeria. It was incorporated in 1976 as the Nigerian institute of Bankers. The Institute was chartered in 1990, and now covered by the CIBN Act5 of 2007.

The Consulting arm of the Institute, CIBN Consult, with the mandate to address the increasing demand for high quality multidisciplinary consulting services to various sectors of the Nigerian economy, has over the years consistently remained in the business of delivering unparalleled, qualitative and market-driven management and financial consulting services that add value to business organizations.

Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria Recruitment: Our client, an existing reputable Micro-fiance Bank based in the center city of Ijebu Land, Ogun State with sound financial track records urgently requires the services of qualified and competent personnel to fill the vacant position below:

Marketers at the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN)

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer at the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN)

Head of Internal Audit at the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN)

Information Technology Officer at the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN)

Minimum of OND, first degree, Master’s degree, in Banking, Finance, Accounting, Marketing, Computer Science or any other related discipline

Minimum of 2 years cognate experience in a Micro-finance Bank

Must not be older than 50 years of age.

Possession of an MCIB certification with a minimum often years banking experience of which part must be in micro-financing and multi-functional roles within the industry.

Prior board-level experience and experience reporting to a Board.

Versatility in Web Management and other e-Banking applications programmes

Good strategic thinking and problem solving skills.

High sense of responsibility, accountability, integrity arid ethical standards

Maturity, tact and excellent interpersonal skills.

Interested and qualified candidates should Click Here to Apply Online.