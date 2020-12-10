Fidelity Bank Plc Graduate Trainee Recruitment August 2020

Fidelity Bank Plc Graduate Trainee Recruitment August 2020 – Fidelity Bank Plc began operations in 1988 as Fidelity Union Merchant Bank Limited. By 1990, it had distinguished itself as the fastest growing merchant bank in the country – Apply here!

However, to leverage the emerging opportunities in the commercial and consumer end of financial services in Nigeria, in 1999, it converted to commercial banking and changed its name to Fidelity Bank Plc. It became a universal bank in February 2001, with a license to offer the entire spectrum of commercial, consumer, corporate and investment banking services.

Application is invited from fresh graduates for the position below:

Job Title: Internal Recruitment – Graduate Trainee

Job ID: #000010
Location: Nigeria
Specialization: All

Requirements
Interested candidates must;

  • Not be more than 26 years old
  • Have a first degree (First or Second class division) or HND (Upper Credit)
  • Have completed the NYSC program.
  • Required Skills: Entry Level

Application Closing Date
10th August, 2020

Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online

Note: Internal Graduate Trainee (GT) recruitment for outsourced employees only.




