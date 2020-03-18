BREAKING: Nigeria records 8 confirmed cases of coronavirus

March 18, 2020

BREAKING: Nigeria records 8 confirmed cases of coronavirus – The Federal Ministry of Health has confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria within the last 36 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 8.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, who made this known in a press briefing on Wednesday in Abuja said that: “Of the 5 new positive cases, 3 arrived from the United States, while 2 came in from the United Kingdom. We are still collating information on the travellers; 2 of the 3 from the US are Nigerians, a mother and child, making the 6 weeks old baby the youngest COVID-19 patient we have , and the 3rd is an American national , who crosses the land border and became the first COVID-19 case not arriving by air.

“The 2 cases from the UK are Nigerian.”

