EBSU admission news 2020: Cut-off marks, post-Utme forms, admission lists – The journey for the 2020/2021 admission into the Ebonyi State University (EBSU) has already begun, if you wrote the 2020/2021 Utme and selected EBSU as your choice of University, then this post is for you – Visit http://www.ebsu.edu.ng for latest updates!

In this post we are going to update you about all the information on 2020/2021 admission into EBSU which includes Cut-off marks, post-Utme forms, admission lists update as well as give you an insight into the past question for EBSU post-Utme.

This post will be updated daily with the latest information about EBSU admission 2019/2020 and for clarity sake we are taking it step –by-step as can be seen below:

EBSU Cut Off Mark.

The management of the Ebonyi State University (EBSU), Abakaliki, has released the cut-off mark for the 2018/2019 academic session admission exercise.

Ebonyi State University general cut-off point is 170 (One hundred and seventy)

Programmes cut-off points are:

A. 1. Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences (FBMS) Medicine and Surgery = 250 2. Anatomy = 190 3. Physiology = 190 B. 1. Faculty of Cealth Sciences and Technology Nursing Science = 230 2. Medical Laboratory Science = 210 C. 1. Faculty of Law (FLAW) Civil Law = 220 D. Faculty of Sciences 1. Computer Science = 180 2. Biochemistry = 180 2. Industrial Chemistry = 170 3. Industrial Physics = 170. 4. Industrial Mathematics = 170

Faculty of Education (FEDU) Arts and Social Sciences

Options:

1. Economics Education = 170 2. Social Studies Education = 170 3. English Education = 170 4. Religion Education = 170 5. Igbo Education = 170

Business Education Options:

1. Accountancy Education = 170 2. Secretarial Education = 170

Science Education Options:

1. Computer Science Education = 170 2. Physics Education = 170 3. Chemistry Education = 170 4. Biology Education = 170 5. mathematics Education = 170 6. Integrated Science Education Cuman Kinetics and Cealth Education Options: 1. Human Kinetics Education = = 170 170 2. Health Education = 170 Technological and Vocational Education Options: 1. Electrical/Electronics Tech. Education = 170 2. Mechanical Technology Education = 170 3. Building Technology Education = 170 4. Wood Work Technology = 170 5. Agricultural Education = 170 6. Home Economics Education = 170

Faculty of Agriculture & Natural Mgt. (FARM)

1. Agric. Economics, Mgt. and Extension = 180 2. Food Science and Technology = 180 3. Crop and Landscape Management = 170 4. Soil and Environmental Mgt. = 170 5. Animal Science = 170 6. Fishery and Aquaculture = 170

Faculty of Management Sciences (FMS)

Public Administration = 180

2. Business Management = 170 3. Marketing = 170 4. Banking and Finance = 170 5. Accountancy = 170

C. Faculty of Social Sciences and Cumanities (FSSC) 1. Economics = 180 2. Political Science = 170 3. History and Int’l Relations = 170 4. Sociology and Anthropology = 170 5. Mass Communication = 180 6. Language and Linguistics = 170 7. Igbo Linguistics = 170 8. Philosophy = 170 9. Religion = 170 10. French = 170 11. Psychology = 170

EBSU Nature of Admission Screening 2020

The Ebonyi State University holds her admission screening exercises within a week or couple of weeks and it usually comes in two phases. Students who applied to study in the school are to proceed for the pre-screening exercise when once it is being announced.

Documents required for the pre-screening exercise are: SSCE result and JAMB registration print out only.

It is often important that a candidate arrive early and locate his/her screening venue early. Candidates will be screen on the JAMB scores and their SSCE result

The second phase of the screening is after the admission lists might have been released. Candidates who have merited the admission will be invited for another screening exercise. Here all documents such as;

Original copies of their educational qualifications (Statements of Results/Certificates).

Birth Certification/Age Declaration.

community/or civil servant not below Grade Level 10 or equivalent in the private sector.

Certificate of Local Government of origin; and this notification of admission status

slip

EBSU admission lists updates

The EBSU admission list for 2020/2021 academic session has not been released, as you already know you will need to buy their post-Utme forms first, then seat for the exam before can begin to expect the admission list.

EBSU admission list for 2020/2021 academic session has First, Second, Third, Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Batch Admission List which will be released and uploaded on the school official portal.

Admission into EBSU is purely on merit when you meet their cut-off marks in both Utme and post-Utme examinations.

EBSU post-Utme past questions and answers

If you are really serious about gaining admission into EBSU this coming session them you must get yourself prepared by getting their post-Utme past questions and answers. The material will help you get ahead of thousands of others who are seeking the limited slots in your proposed department.

If you need EBSU post-Utme past questions and answers you can get it by visiting nairabookstore.com for all your past questions and answers.

Goodluck in your journey to becoming EBSU student and we are going to be part of the journey every step of the way!