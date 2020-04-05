Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Money cannot save post Coronavirus Nigeria – Prophet T.B Joshua predicts: Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN, has predicted that money cannot save Nigeria after the novel coronavirus is over.

In a series of tweets, TB Joshua encouraged Nigerians to keep looking onto God, who alone, according to him, has the solution to the disease ravaging the entire world.

He said that believers must take control of their situation instead of being afraid, for Satan, the cause of crises, “has been defeated.”

President Muhammadu Buhari, Sunday evening announced a total lockdown in Abuja and Lagos.

The president made the announcement in a nationwide broadcast on the novel Coronavirus. The lockdown is expected to last for 14 days.

But T.B Joshua explained that the economy is the people and the people are the government, adding that, “If you shut down the people, you have shut down the economy.”

He said the effect of locking down the people on the economy “may be worse after the coronavirus outbreak if the lockdown continues. This is a prophetic word from Prophet TB Joshua,” he declared.

“No matter how much cash you inject into the economy, no matter how much you give to each citizen, money alone cannot revive the economy; it is the people who revive the economy – because people are the economy.”