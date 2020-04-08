Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

5G network: Pastor Ashimolowo disagrees with Chris Oyakhilome (Video) – Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, the Founder of Kingsway International Christian Centre has disagreed with Pastor Chris Oyakilome over claims of a link between the 5G network, Coronavirus, and anti-Christ.

Ashimolowo described the teachings linking the 5G network to coronavirus and anti-Christ as “foolish theories.”

For the past few days, popular pastors and politicians have found a way to link the 5G network with spiritual things and the Coronavirus epidemic.

These theories have, however, led to confusion and fear worldwide.

There have also been reports of 5G masts set ablaze in the United Kingdom and other countries.

One of the pastors who have further raised the theory of 5G network, coronavirus, and anti-christ include Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.

He told his members in a sermon that the 5G was part of the new world order where some figures of authority in the world were trying to build a religion, economy, and government for the entire universe.

Quoting Revelation Chapter 13, he said there is no need for a vaccine, adding that these are part of the Antichrist’s plan for new world order.

However, Ashimolowo countered Oyakilome’s statement, He explained that there was no correlation between 5G and end-time signs.

He warned Christians that this is a pandemic as recorded in the bible and must be dealt with as such.

He said: “If coronavirus is caused by 5G, why is it in his village that does not have a 5G?

“It has always been the nature of Christian leaders to plant fear in their members whenever there was going to be a major world occurrence.

“The church should be more concerned about preparing their members for the Second Coming of the Lord instead of condemning a major technological breakthrough.

“It’s fake news to associate 5G to coronavirus.”

The pastor added that he was ashamed of pastors who are ill-informed and misleading the public.

Watch the video below: