Chamber of Commerce begins survey on access to CBN funding – The policy centre of Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) has commenced a survey to determine access to the COVID-19 support fund instituted by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The N100 billion Support Fund was announced before the two-week lockdown.

The survey, which is targeting members of Chambers of Commerce all over the country, contained eight questions with a response time of less than five minutes.

Speaking on the survey, the Director of ACCI Policy Advocacy Centre (PAC), Olawale Rasheed, said the initiative is designed to provide real time data on access to financial support for businesses during this Coronavirus meltdown.

He said the government has good intention, “but it is our duty as a business chamber to assess how accessible the facilities are for our members. The survey will provide data on how easy it is to meet the conditionalities, as well as the extent of success in terms of beneficiaries.

“We will prepare a report which will also help the CBN to review certain practices for better results,” Rasheed said.