BREAKING: New Chief of Staff Professor Gambari sighted in State House – Amid reports of his being appointed as the new Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Agboola Gambari, was seen at the State House on Wednesday.

He was sigted being conducted round the State House facilities mid-morning by the new State House Permanent Secretary, Alhaji Tijani Umar.

As at the time of filing this report, there was yet to be any official confirmation from the State House on the veracity of his appointment.

It was however gleaned from various sources, including the State House, that the silence on the new development was meant to give President Muhammadu Buhari the advantage of breaking the news in person to members of these Federal Executive Council (FEC), during the ongoing weekly meeting.

He was received on arrival at the Presidential Villa by Senior Presidency officials including the Director of Protocol, Alhaji Yakubu Ahmed and the Permanent Secretary State House, Mallam Tijani Umar.

Others include the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs, Office of the Vice President, Amb. Abdullahi Gwari as well as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media, Mallam Garuba Shehu who all ushered him into the Aso Chambers of the State House, Abuja.