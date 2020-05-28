Two dead as Cultists Invade Delta Police Station To Free Robbery Suspects – The Delta State Police command has confirmed the death of two persons yesterday at the Jesse Police Station in Jesse, Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State after they were alleged to have stormed the police formation at the early hours of Wednesday in an attempt to free some robbery suspects.
The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Onome Onowhakpoyeya, who confirmed the attack, told Vanguard that “two persons were shot dead after they attacked the Jesse Police Station cell this early morning and attempted to free some robbery suspects, in fact they had actually broken the key of the cell when Policemen on duty, reenforced and went after them and two of them were shot dead in the process” she said.
But a source at the community who craved anonymity told Vanguard that the police were economical with the truth “the truth is that one of those Yahoo boys had an issue with another one involving money and one chased the other into the police station with a machete, and right there he butchered him to death and the murderer was running away when the police shot him”.
The source said, residents of the community were angered by the brutal way the guy was shot so they mobilised themselves with an intention to set the station on fire, and in the process, a woman was hit by stray bullet “and she is now receiving treatment in an undisclosed clinic in town”.
Early this month, cultists were said to have engaged in a confrontation that needed the police to intervene with cultists openly confronting each other in broad daylight.
The corpses have been deposited in a mortuary around the community.
When Vanguard visited the scene, Security men and members of the vigilante were seen on ground in an attempt to calm the situation.
