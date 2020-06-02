Mkobo Microfinance Bank urgent Job Recruitment June 2020 – MKOBO is a fully licensed Microfinance bank by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in Lagos, Nigeria. MKOBO was conceived to help solve consumers’ need for access to short-term emergency credit. Our goal is to provide access to short term unsecured loans, which is easily accessible.
We cater to the demography currently undeserved by the Commercial banks in our aim to help increase financial inclusion of the Nigerian population – Apply here!
We are recruiting to fill the following positions below:
1.) Accountant
Location: Lagos
Deadline: 30th June, 2020.
2.) Risk and Compliance Manager
Location: Lagos
Deadline: 28th June, 2020.
3.) Backend Developer
Location: Lagos
Salary: 250,000 Gross monthly.
Deadline: 30th June, 2020.
Job Description
- A Microfinance Bank with a vision to promote financial inclusion in Nigeria by Leveraging on Technology is currently recruiting for a dynamic, flexible and experienced Accountant who is able to work independently with little or no supervision to join our accounting department.
Key Responsibilities
- Full responsibility for the production of monthly management accounts
- Review and approve all reconciliation and schedules such as bank statements, schedule of accrued charges, prepayments etc.
- Statutory reporting and year-end duties
- Consolidation and reporting to senior management
- Preparation of monthly budgetary control and performance.
- Preparation of overall annual budget of the bank, including the assumptions and the ratios.
- Treasury management and monitoring
- Raising invoices and ensuring invoices are paid promptly and on time.
- Assist in the preparation and review of all monthly and quarterly reports for Board, Shareholders, Regulatory bodies etc.
- Follow up on-budget implementations and limits as it relates to each department. Investigates variances between budget and actual.
- Perform financial control functions.
- Develop and manage liquidity management tools
- Preparation of monthly management accounts and other financial accounts
- Assist Head of Accounts in financial management and reporting activities.
- Manage account payables and receivables activities.
- Conduct a finance audit periodically and recommend improvements.
- Develop financial policies and procedures for operational efficiency.
- Develop and maintain financial statements for future reference.
- Monitor and manage expenses within the established budget.
- Work with External Auditors for the yearly audit of the accounts.
Qualifications
- Minimum of B.Sc / HND in Accounting / Finance / Economics
- Professional qualification would be an added advantage.
- MUST have a minimum of 3 Years professional experience with at least 1 year in a Microfinance bank, Audit or any Financial Institution.
- Excellent working knowledge of MS Excel & Word;
- Good knowledge of IFRS and Management Accounting
- Good knowledge of CBN regulatory reporting
- Attention to detail and analytical skills
- Excellent communication and organization skills
- Strong Stakeholder Management and team player.
- Self Starter and ability to work independently
- Good knowledge of popular core banking products.
Application Closing Date
30th June, 2020.
