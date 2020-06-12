Netflix, Mo Abudu signs deal to bring literary classic books to screen – Netflix has announced a new partnership with owner of Ebony Life TV, Mo Abudu, to bring two of Nigeria’s literary classics from book to screen.

The deal will see both partners bringing a series-adaptation of Lola Shoneyin’s “The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives” and a film-adaptation of Prof. Wole Soyinka’s “Death and the King’s Horseman”, to screen.

Netflix announced this on its twitter handle @ on Friday morning.

In addition, Mo Abudu’s Ebony Life TV will also produce “two new Nigerian Originals plus licensed films AND a series for Netflix!”, the tweet read.

📣We’ve got MAJOR news for you today! Netflix has partnered with acclaimed producer @MoAbudu to bring you two of Nigeria’s most beloved literary classics to screens around the world! 📚🎥 pic.twitter.com/3zAE4zAndH — Netflix Naija (@NetflixNaija) June 12, 2020

With this deal, the global streaming giant will be streaming both Nigerian classics to its subscribers across the globe.

Netflix is a global streaming entertainment service provider with over 183 million paid memberships in over 190 countries.

Mo Abudu first became popular in 2006 with her daytime talk show Moments With Mo, but she has since then risen to become a brand in Nigerian entertainment.

She launched EbonyLife TV in 2012, the first fully Nigerian-owned entertainment channel to be carried on South African pay-TV platform DStv, and later ventured into feature film production, producing successful titles like The Wedding Party.

EbonyLife productions is credited with having the three highest-grossing Nigerian movies in the box office.