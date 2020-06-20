Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Fraudster Obinwanne Okeke faces 20 years jail in US, Pleads guilty – Nigerian entrepreneur, Obinwanne Okeke also known as Invictus Okeke, is facing a 20 year jail term in the United States after pleading guilty to an $11 million business email compromise scam.

His sentence is due on October 22 by Magistrate Judge Robert J. Krask of the District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Okeke,according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Virginia, “ pleaded guilty to a computer based intrusion fraud scheme that caused $11 million in losses to his victims.”

The Nigerian, who was once listed by Forbes as one of the 100 Most Influential Young Africans,conspired with some other people and “ engaged in a conspiracy from approximately 2015 to 2019 to conduct various computer based frauds.”

The conspirators, court documents showed, “obtained and compiled the credentials of hundreds of victims, including victims in the Eastern District of Virginia and elsewhere.”

They “engaged in an email compromise scheme targeting Unatrac Holding Limited, the export sales office for Caterpillar heavy industrial and farm equipment. In April 2018, a Unatrac executive fell prey to a phishing email that allowed conspirators to capture login credentials.

“The conspirators sent fraudulent wire transfer requests and attached fake invoices. Okeke participated in the effort to victimize Unatrac through fraudulent wire transfers totaling nearly $11 million, which funds were transferred overseas.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office added: “Okeke pleaded guilty to a conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Okeke faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison when sentenced on October 22. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.”

Okeke was arrested last year by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) at Dulles International Airport in the process of leaving the US.