BREAKING: Popular Edo State’s Oba Market Is on Fire (Video + photos)

June 22, 2020 Sam Gabriel LATEST NEWS

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/  to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!




Popular Edo State’s Oba Market Is on Fire3
Popular Edo State’s Oba Market Is on Fire3

BREAKING: Popular Edo State’s Oba Market Is on Fire (Video + photos) – There is massive fire outbreak at the historical Oba Market in Edo State, with men of the Edo State Fire Service nowhere to be found.

The fire has engulfed large sections of the market, with million worth of goods already lost due to the incident.

There were previous calls on the state government to upgrade the services of the Edo State Fire Service men as other markets in the state have had similar incidents.

Edo Fire Service men are yet to respond to the incident as at the time of filing this report.

See photos below:




About Sam Gabriel 640 Articles
Samson Gabriel a graduate of mass communication from Auchi Polytechnic, he is a passionate writer with experience in radio scrip writing. He brings his experience from the broadcast media into play here as he continues to enjoy his passion as a journalist. He can be contacted via whats-app on: +234701105670

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*