Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Keystone Bank Approves N734m for Agric Value Chain – Keystone Bank has approved the sum of N734 million for the support of agricultural value chain in Nigeria.

The bank made this through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Commercial Agriculture Credit Scheme (CACS) Programme to the Nigerian Farmers Group and Cooperative Society (NFGCS).

This is announcement was made during a final inspection tour to the NFGCS’s farm settlement in Ga’ate, Nasarawa State.

This came after the CBN, through its Director of Development, Mr Yusuf Yila, announced the approval of N432 billion to support farmers for the 2020 planting season in nine specialised commodities.

Speaking on his bank’s release of N734 million, the Divisional Head, North and Public Sector Directorate, Keystone Bank, Mr Akinsanmi Falaki, noted that the lender was also committed to increasing the loan offer based on established value and structures, which greatly exceeded their expectations.

He also commended the farm’s infrastructures and the Zamfara state government.

“We have found a good partner in you and this has to do with the value you can bring on the table for mutual benefit and will continue to work closely with you to increase the relationship we have built overtime.

”This is my third visit to a farm in my entire life but I have never seen anything like this considering the size of the infrastructures here.

“Unlike others, here you have a farming community where the key actors live in the farm to monitor the day to day operations of the farm,” Mr Falaki added.