N-Power registration 2020: Do It Yourself Guide for smartphone users – It is possible to register successfully for the 2020 N-power empowerment program without a third party assistance. This is a; Do it yourself guide to help you navigate through the registration portal with ease using your smartphone – Apply here!

What you need?

A Smartphone/Personal computer, a Strong data connection, a Scanner/Phone camera, a Browser application (preferably opera-mini browser).

Steps

Open your preferred browser, and type this URL (web address) on the address bar, www.npower.gov.ng

Navigate to N-Power program and select. Select your category (i.e Graduate or Non-graduate category) Among the three tiers of programs; The N-Power Volunteer corps, N-Power knowledge, N-Power build and N-power tax. After selecting your program, proceed to fill the form;

How to fill the form

Name: (Fill your name as used in BVN registration). Gender: (Male or Female). Marital status: (Please always use Single ). Email: (use a valid email address not already used for application).

Phone: no (provide the phone no. you use for banking activities). Date-of-Birth: (As used on your BVN registration). Country: (Nigeria). State and local government area of origin. State and local government area of origin. BVN: Bank Verification Number

Account no. (please avoid any mistake as it may affect payment) Any disabilities (give accurate information) Educational Qualification NYSC discharge/exemption certificate (for graduates) Employment status (select NO) Skills and Experience

Afterwards, upload your credentials, (N/B; use the App “Document scanner” for scanning the documents on your phone), Then Proceed to Submit your application.

After submitting, a message will display your ‘N-Power Registration Number’ copy it out somewhere safe and easily accessible and save the page. (for support, please call them on their help desk 09060000446)

N/B: Your N-Power Reg no. will enable you to log-in for your aptitude test. I hope this article was helpful, please leave a comment.