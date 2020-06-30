Insurance a Necessity: Securing the future, protecting what’s important – In the best of times, the world is an uncertain place; it is characterized by numerous events that cause the loss of lives and properties. Some of these events are man-made while others are natural. The coronavirus (COVID19) pandemic for instance has thrown a wrench in the works and further complicating our already complicated lives (creating a near precarious situation). This session was put together to discuss our thoughts around “Insurance being a necessity”: Securing the future, protecting what’s important”.

There is no better time than now to emphasise the necessity for insurance, than when we commemorate the World Insurance Awareness Day. This is a notable date commemorated each year on 28 June, to evaluate the insurance industry and sensitise the public on the need to have insurance covers or review existing ones.

Insurance plays a critical role in promoting economic growth and development by ensuring the efficient allocation of financial resources from the surplus to the deficit unit and ultimately bulwark for business sustainability. The recognition of the Insurance Awareness Day offers a chance to get familiar with available and accessible insurance covers and to stress the importance to always evaluate present belongings and the corresponding covers they need. In addition, the World Insurance Awareness Day reminds us of the need to engage the services of brokers for favourable quotes for various insurance classes that suit their needs.

As of today, insurance penetration in the country is at an all-time low and this isn’t favourable for the well-being of individuals, businesses and the economy in general. The insurance business is a unique one which enables clients effectively manage their risks. Such risks may include theft, accident, robbery, injury, man-made and natural disasters, and even death. Insurance helps to achieve peace of mind through risk transfer and efficient insurance claims.

In response to bridging the adoption gap, the Stanbic IBTC group created the Insurance Brokerage business four years ago when the organisation began its full operations sequel to the granting of license by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) in January of 2016. Our paramount focus has since been to address identified needs in the insurance brokerage sub-sector and ensure that Nigerians are adequately protected.

Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers is a member of the over 156-year old Standard Bank Group to which Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC belongs, and we continually build on our parent company’s brand strength enhancing successful value-creation in our operations across Africa. We will continue to adopt global best practice in our operations, including exceptional quality of service and facilitating prompt payment of claims for our clients.

“Our solutions serve individuals and corporate entities, as well as existing customers and non-customers of the Stanbic IBTC Group. As insurance professionals with a vast knowledge of the workings of the insurance market, we can arrange the most suitable policies for our individual and corporate clients.

There are various personalised insurance products and services which serve all classes of the society from individuals to groups, associations and large corporates. As Nigeria’s leading insurance brokerage company, Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers offers life, hope and support particularly in the wake of the current global pandemic. We will not relent in our effort to continually seek opportunities to help businesses, individuals and even the government boost resilience in these times. We remain keen on providing seamless solutions that suit diverse needs.

Today, as always, I urge Nigerians to take a step in the right direction by investing in insurance coverage to protect their assets and valuables. With much excitement, I can tell you that our anticipated plan to improve our clients’ experience are gradually coming to fruition and you will be seeing some of these in the public space very soon.

Think dynamic functionality, easy and prompt log-in capability and even facial and fingerprint biometric recognition. Also think enhanced data protection and ease of reviewing purchased policies and status of claims all from one easy platform and you start to get a sense of the simplicity that we are bringing to our clients in this market. Do keep an eye out as these solutions will be announced in the coming weeks.

For now, rest assured that we will not relent in providing excellent services to our Clients and Nigerians in general. Please continue to protect yourself, loved ones and belongings and we will be here at all times, along with other industry stakeholders to help provide you cover against unforeseen challenges that may occur in the external environment.